11 things to do in and around the Fraser Coast (Oct 14-15)

RAINBOW SPRAY: The Mud Rats colour up at last year's Colour Run at the Maryborough Showgrounds. This weekend's Colour Run starts at 12pm.
Blake Antrobus
by

TODAY:

McHappy Day

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay and Maryborough McDonalds

What: Raffles, games and face-painting will be part of the fun activities for this year's McHappy Day. Funds raised go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Cost: Free

Marcus' Legacy Colour Run/Tough Mudder

Where: 12pm-8pm

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: Come along for a fun-filled afternoon getting covered in colour and mud over a 4.5km track. Children's activities, live entertainment and food and bar available.

Cost: $20 per person, two tickets for $40, three for $50

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liquers and tasting platters.

Cost: $30

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

PCYC activities

When: 8am-2pm

Where: PCYC Hervey Bay

What: Parkour and gymnastics classes hosted every Saturday at the Hervey Bay PCYC. No bookings required.

Cost: Prices start at $110, QGA registration of $32.

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

TOMORROW:

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry

Glenn Miller Orchestra

When: 4pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: A spectacular evening of 24 musicians, singers and dancers performing the great classic hits. Dance routines by the Broadway Swing Dancers will also feature.

Cost: Adult $89.90, pensioner $84.90.

Nikenbah Markets

When: 6am-12pm

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge

What: Markets held on the first and third Sundays of each month. Arts and crafts, trash and treasure, food and more from dozens of stalls.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay Ramblers

When: 8am

Where: Meet at the back of Hervey Bay Dan Murphy's for bus trip

What: Bus trip down to Tinanbar and Poona for a walking trip. Bring your own morning tea and lunch. For more information phone Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450.

Cost: $35

ALL WEEKEND:

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

