11 things to do in and around the Fraser Coast (Oct 14-15)

TODAY:
McHappy Day
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay and Maryborough McDonalds
What: Raffles, games and face-painting will be part of the fun activities for this year's McHappy Day. Funds raised go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Cost: Free
Marcus' Legacy Colour Run/Tough Mudder
Where: 12pm-8pm
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: Come along for a fun-filled afternoon getting covered in colour and mud over a 4.5km track. Children's activities, live entertainment and food and bar available.
Cost: $20 per person, two tickets for $40, three for $50
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liquers and tasting platters.
Cost: $30
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
PCYC activities
When: 8am-2pm
Where: PCYC Hervey Bay
What: Parkour and gymnastics classes hosted every Saturday at the Hervey Bay PCYC. No bookings required.
Cost: Prices start at $110, QGA registration of $32.
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
TOMORROW:
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry
Glenn Miller Orchestra
When: 4pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: A spectacular evening of 24 musicians, singers and dancers performing the great classic hits. Dance routines by the Broadway Swing Dancers will also feature.
Cost: Adult $89.90, pensioner $84.90.
Nikenbah Markets
When: 6am-12pm
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge
What: Markets held on the first and third Sundays of each month. Arts and crafts, trash and treasure, food and more from dozens of stalls.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Ramblers
When: 8am
Where: Meet at the back of Hervey Bay Dan Murphy's for bus trip
What: Bus trip down to Tinanbar and Poona for a walking trip. Bring your own morning tea and lunch. For more information phone Merle on 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450.
Cost: $35
ALL WEEKEND:
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free