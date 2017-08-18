11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

WHALE OF A TIME: This weekend's Paddle out for the Whales event will be sure to attract crowds from across the region.

Saturday

Whale Parade and Concert

When: 2pm-8.30pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Help light up the Hervey Bay Esplanade at this stunning parade, with plenty of floats featuring lights, music, costumes and more. Live entertainment, rides, market and food stalls will also be available. Parade starts at Frank St, Scarness from 6pm and proceeds down the Esplanade.

Cost: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Family Markets- Samantha Low and Emily Constantine savour the treat of ice-cream. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Glenwood Swap Meet

When: Gates open 6.30am

Where: Glenwood Park

What: Car and bike show to be held in Glenwood this weekend. Come along for the great atmosphere and check out all the great rides. Sites from $12.

Cost: Adults $3; children under 12 free entry

St Helens Family Field Day

When: 10am-2pm

Where: St Helens State School

What: Come along for fun family day at St Helens. A petting zoo, market stalls, class stalls, machinery display engines and plenty of food will feature on the day.

Cost: Free entry, ride passes available on the day

Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free entry

The Inaugural parkrun- Two of the core team members at the first parkrun at Urangan on Saturday morning. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

Sunday

Paddle out for the Whales

When: 8am-2pm, paddle out starts at 8.30am

Where: Scarness Park

What: Bring your kayak or raft along to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay. Environmental speakers, races and live entertainment will feature through the day. Registration for the paddle-out starts at 7.30am

Cost: Free entry

Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise

Laughter Club

When: 2pm

Where: Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St Torquay

What: Come along and enjoy the benefits of the laughter, clapping, low impact and breathing exercises. Wear casual clothing and comfy shoes.

Cost: $4

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

All Weekend

Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Expo

When: 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: The Wide Bay's premier home and lifestyle event, featuring over 200 local and regional businesses showing off their products in camping, caravan and lifetsyle gear. A 4x4 demo track, an oven cooking demonstration a fishing show by the Berkley Super Fishing Tank will feature.

Cost: Adults $12; seniors $10, children under 16 free.

Home & Lifestyle MEGA EVENT

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free