11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

Saturday
Whale Parade and Concert
When: 2pm-8.30pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Help light up the Hervey Bay Esplanade at this stunning parade, with plenty of floats featuring lights, music, costumes and more. Live entertainment, rides, market and food stalls will also be available. Parade starts at Frank St, Scarness from 6pm and proceeds down the Esplanade.
Cost: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Glenwood Swap Meet
When: Gates open 6.30am
Where: Glenwood Park
What: Car and bike show to be held in Glenwood this weekend. Come along for the great atmosphere and check out all the great rides. Sites from $12.
Cost: Adults $3; children under 12 free entry
St Helens Family Field Day
When: 10am-2pm
Where: St Helens State School
What: Come along for fun family day at St Helens. A petting zoo, market stalls, class stalls, machinery display engines and plenty of food will feature on the day.
Cost: Free entry, ride passes available on the day
Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Paddle out for the Whales
When: 8am-2pm, paddle out starts at 8.30am
Where: Scarness Park
What: Bring your kayak or raft along to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay. Environmental speakers, races and live entertainment will feature through the day. Registration for the paddle-out starts at 7.30am
Cost: Free entry
Laughter Club
When: 2pm
Where: Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St Torquay
What: Come along and enjoy the benefits of the laughter, clapping, low impact and breathing exercises. Wear casual clothing and comfy shoes.
Cost: $4
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
All Weekend
Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Expo
When: 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: The Wide Bay's premier home and lifestyle event, featuring over 200 local and regional businesses showing off their products in camping, caravan and lifetsyle gear. A 4x4 demo track, an oven cooking demonstration a fishing show by the Berkley Super Fishing Tank will feature.
Cost: Adults $12; seniors $10, children under 16 free.
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free