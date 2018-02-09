11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 10-11)

Saturday
By the C concert
When: Gates open 3pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: One of the Fraser Coast's biggest concerts of the year, featuring a lineup including John Farnham, The Black Sorrows, Jon Stevens and many more. Plenty of food and drink on offer.
Cost: General admission - Junior (2-17 years) $55.90, Adult $111.93, Premium general admission (reserved area close to stage) - $151
AFL Womens Season Start
When: From 5pm
Where: Norm Mclean Oval
What: First round of the AFL Wide Bay Women's inaugural season this weekend in Hervey Bay.
Cost: Free to watch
Burrum Heads Markets
When: 7am-noon
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall
What: Plenty of local goods and food available from these markets, which are run every 2nd Saturday of the month.
Cost: Free
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough
What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.
Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.
Sunday
Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing
When: 10am
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Join these crazy competitors and their antics on ride-on lawnmowers for a fun day at the Speedway. Full canteen and extra amenities provided.
Cost: $5 per person, ages 12 and under free
Maryborough & District Allsports Showcase
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Maryborough State High School
What: Over 25 different clubs will have sites at the Heritage City's very own sports expo. Come along, check out the clubs and see if you want to join. Barbecue, food and drinks will be on site. Proceeds go to towards the respective sporting sections.
Cost: Free entry
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
All Weekend
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.
Cost: Free
Gallery Exhibitions
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Graham Voller is presenting his work Equilibirum at the gallery until March 11. It's one of several exhibitions on display at the gallery.
Cost: Free entry