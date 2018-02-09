11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 10-11)

BY THE C: John Farnham will headline the By the C concert on Saturday.

Saturday

By the C concert

When: Gates open 3pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: One of the Fraser Coast's biggest concerts of the year, featuring a lineup including John Farnham, The Black Sorrows, Jon Stevens and many more. Plenty of food and drink on offer.

Cost: General admission - Junior (2-17 years) $55.90, Adult $111.93, Premium general admission (reserved area close to stage) - $151

AFL Womens Season Start

When: From 5pm

Where: Norm Mclean Oval

What: First round of the AFL Wide Bay Women's inaugural season this weekend in Hervey Bay.

Cost: Free to watch

Burrum Heads Markets

When: 7am-noon

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall

What: Plenty of local goods and food available from these markets, which are run every 2nd Saturday of the month.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Markets

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

Tipples and Tales

Maryborough Open House - Bond Store Maryborough built 1864. Chloe Birch learns some history with the time machine. Valerie Horton

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough

What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.

Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.

Sunday

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing - 13 yr old Slade Rawlinson from Gracemere ready to go in the D Grade heats. Alistair Brightman

When: 10am

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Join these crazy competitors and their antics on ride-on lawnmowers for a fun day at the Speedway. Full canteen and extra amenities provided.

Cost: $5 per person, ages 12 and under free

Maryborough & District Allsports Showcase

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Maryborough State High School

What: Over 25 different clubs will have sites at the Heritage City's very own sports expo. Come along, check out the clubs and see if you want to join. Barbecue, food and drinks will be on site. Proceeds go to towards the respective sporting sections.

Cost: Free entry

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

All Weekend

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 41285100.

Cost: Free

Gallery Exhibitions

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Graham Voller is presenting his work Equilibirum at the gallery until March 11. It's one of several exhibitions on display at the gallery.

Cost: Free entry