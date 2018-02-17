11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 17-18)

Saturday
Men of League Sportsman's Dinner
When: Signing at Bottle-O at 4.30pm, dinner at 6pm
Where: Beach House Hotel
What: V8 supercar driver Mark Winterbottom and Jillaroo Chelsea Baker are among some of the guests who will headline the dinner. Come along at 4.30pm for the signing of cars at the Bottle-O by Winterbottom. Smart casual dress code. No tickets sold at the door.
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready for a huge night of excitement with the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland Title. Junior Formula 500s, Modlites and round 2 of the Sedan Series will also be among the night's high-octane features.
Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214 789.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough
What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.
Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.
Sunday
Seafood and Carvery Bonanza
When: 6.30pm
Where: Blazing Saddles Function Room, Torquay Hotel
What: Bring your friends down to Hervey Bay's newest dining sensation for a feast fit for kings and queens.
Cost: $70 per person.
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
All Weekend
Airoh MX Series Sunshine State
When: Gates open 6am
Where: Dundowran Motocross Track
What: Round one of the Sunshine State Series, featuring some of the best riders from across the state.
Cost: Saturday - kids $2, adults $5, family $10. Sunday - kids $5, adults $10, family $20.
Monster Garage Sale
When: 8am-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Men's Shed, 28 Aalborg Rd Nikenbah
What: Plenty of interesting furniture and toys on offer. Refreshments available for a donation. Eftpos available.
Cost: Free entry
Gallery Exhibitions
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Graham Voller is presenting his work Equilibirum at the gallery until March 11. It's one of several exhibitions on display at the gallery.
Cost: Free entry
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100. Cost: Free