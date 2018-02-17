11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 17-18)

ROARING INTO ACTION: The Speedway will come alive with the roar of V8s this Saturday.

ROARING INTO ACTION: The Speedway will come alive with the roar of V8s this Saturday. Matthew McInerney

Saturday

Men of League Sportsman's Dinner

When: Signing at Bottle-O at 4.30pm, dinner at 6pm

Where: Beach House Hotel

What: V8 supercar driver Mark Winterbottom and Jillaroo Chelsea Baker are among some of the guests who will headline the dinner. Come along at 4.30pm for the signing of cars at the Bottle-O by Winterbottom. Smart casual dress code. No tickets sold at the door.

Men of League dinner - President of Fraser Coast men of League - Kev Embrey with (L) Nathan Hauritz, Petero Civoniceva and Jarrod Fletcher. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready for a huge night of excitement with the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland Title. Junior Formula 500s, Modlites and round 2 of the Sedan Series will also be among the night's high-octane features.

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214 789.

Cost: Free

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at 101 Wharf St, Maryborough

What: A combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement and a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and a range of platters.

Cost: $30. Bookings essential. Call 41905722.

Sunday

Seafood and Carvery Bonanza

When: 6.30pm

Where: Blazing Saddles Function Room, Torquay Hotel

What: Bring your friends down to Hervey Bay's newest dining sensation for a feast fit for kings and queens.

Cost: $70 per person.

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

BIRDS EYE VIEW- Picturesque Round Island as seen from the comfort of Shawn Kelly's Seaplane. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

All Weekend

Airoh MX Series Sunshine State

When: Gates open 6am

Where: Dundowran Motocross Track

What: Round one of the Sunshine State Series, featuring some of the best riders from across the state.

Cost: Saturday - kids $2, adults $5, family $10. Sunday - kids $5, adults $10, family $20.

Monster Garage Sale

When: 8am-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Men's Shed, 28 Aalborg Rd Nikenbah

What: Plenty of interesting furniture and toys on offer. Refreshments available for a donation. Eftpos available.

Cost: Free entry

Gallery Exhibitions

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Graham Voller is presenting his work Equilibirum at the gallery until March 11. It's one of several exhibitions on display at the gallery.

Cost: Free entry

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100. Cost: Free