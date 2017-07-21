11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend, July 22-23

Saturday
Abilities Ball
When: Doors open 5.30pm
Where: Beach House Hotel, Hervey Bay
What: Third annual event for the Community Lifestyle Support organisation. Home & Away stars will attend the night.
Cost: Tickets from $55
Soul City at the Boat Club
When: From 8pm
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
What: The best in soul, funk, rock and blues from the premiere nine-piece cover band. The band will cover legends like Joe Cocker, the Doobie Brothers and Blues Brothers.
Cost: Free
Gundy Pub Jackpot Bull Ride
When: Noon
Where: Gundy Pub and Caravan Park
What: Poddy calves, junior, open and senior bulls are some of the many events to be held over the event. Live entertainment at the Gundiah Memorial Hall from 6pm.
Cost: Free entry and camping
Parkrun
When: 7am-noon
Where: Bauple Band Hall
What: Christmas-themed markets with decorations. Santa will arrive on a motorbike with sweets for the kids. Plenty of produce, crafts and second-hand goods from the market.
Cost: Free entry
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: A 5km run along the Esplanade every weekend - its you against the clock.
Be sure to register the night before you run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Join the group for a post parkrun coffee afterwards.
Cost: Free entry
Sunday
Project Pink Ta Ta Run
When: 7.30am-1.30pm
Where: Starting from the Old Sydney Hotel, cnr Ellena and Richmond Sts, Maryborough
What: A ride from Maryborough to Bundaberg via Hervey Bay, raising funds for breast cancer research. Prizes for best dressed and highest sponsored riders. Pig on a spit late lunch.
Cost: Tickets from $30
Brooweena Museum Market Day
When: 8am-noon
Where: Brooweena Museum, Smith Cr
What: Come along and find a bargain from the many stalls at the market. Tea and coffee, light refreshments and a sausage sizzle.
Cost: Free entry
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry
All Weekend
FraserPop Pop Culture Festival
When: 10am-6pm (Sat); 10am-4.30pm (Sun)
Where: Maryborough State High School
What: A celebration of pop culture, games, cosplay and more right in the heart of Maryborough. An exhibitor hall, artist's alley, cosplay artists and medieval re-enactments will be part of the weekend.
Cost: Free
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free