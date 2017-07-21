11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend, July 22-23

Preparing a pop culture extravaganza - Maryborough State High School students Ben Joynson, Milly Kilmurray, Jack Weaving and Niamh D'or with principal Simon Done will be hosting FraserPop this weekend.

Saturday

Abilities Ball

When: Doors open 5.30pm

Where: Beach House Hotel, Hervey Bay

What: Third annual event for the Community Lifestyle Support organisation. Home & Away stars will attend the night.

Cost: Tickets from $55

Soul City at the Boat Club

When: From 8pm

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

What: The best in soul, funk, rock and blues from the premiere nine-piece cover band. The band will cover legends like Joe Cocker, the Doobie Brothers and Blues Brothers.

Cost: Free

Gundy Pub Jackpot Bull Ride

When: Noon

Where: Gundy Pub and Caravan Park

What: Poddy calves, junior, open and senior bulls are some of the many events to be held over the event. Live entertainment at the Gundiah Memorial Hall from 6pm.

Cost: Free entry and camping

Parkrun

When: 7am-noon

Where: Bauple Band Hall

What: Christmas-themed markets with decorations. Santa will arrive on a motorbike with sweets for the kids. Plenty of produce, crafts and second-hand goods from the market.

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Family Markets- Donna Bennett with her friend Mary Palmer shopping at the local markets. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: A 5km run along the Esplanade every weekend - its you against the clock.

Be sure to register the night before you run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Join the group for a post parkrun coffee afterwards.

Cost: Free entry

Sunday

Project Pink Ta Ta Run

When: 7.30am-1.30pm

Where: Starting from the Old Sydney Hotel, cnr Ellena and Richmond Sts, Maryborough

What: A ride from Maryborough to Bundaberg via Hervey Bay, raising funds for breast cancer research. Prizes for best dressed and highest sponsored riders. Pig on a spit late lunch.

Cost: Tickets from $30

Brooweena Museum Market Day

When: 8am-noon

Where: Brooweena Museum, Smith Cr

What: Come along and find a bargain from the many stalls at the market. Tea and coffee, light refreshments and a sausage sizzle.

Cost: Free entry

Peggy Walker demonstrates how our pioneers ironed clothes in past times at the Brooweena Museum and Historical Village. Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald Boni Holmes

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry

All Weekend

FraserPop Pop Culture Festival

When: 10am-6pm (Sat); 10am-4.30pm (Sun)

Where: Maryborough State High School

What: A celebration of pop culture, games, cosplay and more right in the heart of Maryborough. An exhibitor hall, artist's alley, cosplay artists and medieval re-enactments will be part of the weekend.

Cost: Free

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free