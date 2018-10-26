11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Oct 27-28)

SATURDAY

Torbanlea Picnic Races

PUT together dazzling dresses, the pounding of dust and punters cheering for a win from the sidelines of a small town track and you have yourself a cracking day out at some good old-fashioned country races.

There will be entertainment, barrel racing, six exciting horse races, fashions on the field competitions, a kids' corner and running race, the iconic tug-o-war and a special guest appearance by former Gold Coast Titans player Ashley Harrison. The Fraser Coast Historic Vehicle Club will also host a display.

Guests can bring their own marquee to put up in tent city. No bring-your-own alcohol.

There will be prizes awarded for fashions on the field including best dressed male, best female dress, best junior, best couple and best hat. A full event wrap can be found at frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

When:

From 9am.

Where:

Burrum Recreation Reserve, Torbanlea.

Cost:

Entry is $10 per adult and children aged under 13 are free.

Butchulla celebration day

When: Starts at 11am.

Where: Dayman Park, Urangan

What: Come and check out the line up of speakers - Glen Miller, Veronica Bird and Fiona Foley - organised for the Speaker's Tent. Mellissa Foley will MC and steer discussions between historical and innovative cultural practices. Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt will also be at the Butchulla Celebration Day.

Cost: Free

Halloween themed skate day

When: 10am-1pm

Where: MCRC Maryborough Rec Centre, on the corner of Ariadne and Woodstock Sts, Maryborough West

What: Maryborough Roller Derby and Red Hot Chilli Rollers are hosting a Halloween-themed skate day. Skates available for hire.

Cost: $3

Super Sedans at Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open at 1pm. Racing is on 4pm-10.30pm.

Where: Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway.

What: It's the Eddie Hughes Memorial, and the Round 3 of Super Sedans of the Queensland series.

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for students under 18, free for children under 12.

Pier Park Community Markets

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Next to the Urangan Pier at Pier St, Urangan.

What: Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and

more.

Cost: Free entry.

Bauple markets

When: 7am-noon

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available in the hall. For more information, phone 49783584.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Halloween in the Park in Scarness

When: 3pm-8pm

Where: Scarness Park (Opposite Beach House Hotel)

What: Come and celebrate Halloween with this family fun day, organised by Fraser Coast Arts Link. There will be costume judging, rides, face painting, craft stations, live music, and more.

Cost: Free

Men of League bowls day

When: From 9am.

Where: Doon Villa Bowls Club at 297 Lennox St, Maryborough

What: Come along for a fun day of bowls and help the Men of League Foundation raise funds for the rugby league community.

Cost: $10 per person, which includes bowls and a light lunch.

MELSA trains

When: From 9am. The Excelsior City Band will be in the Rotunda from 11am and the band will host a barbecue.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: MELSA Maryborough will be holding the monthly Sunday In The Park. As well as rides on miniature trains, , there will be a jumping castle, face painting,and gelato ice cream.

Cost: Free, but, $2 to ride the train.

ALL WEEKEND

Offshore Superboat Championships

EVERYTHING is a blur when roaring across the surface of the ocean at 210km/h, but Superboat racer Steve Jellick knows Hervey Bay waters like the back of his sun-tanned hand.

The Maritimo team member has been competing in the Hervey Bay Offshore Superboat Championship since it started seven years ago.

Jellick (inset) and his team won the National Offshore Super Boat Title in the Whale City.

"I don't mind the conditions here. I don't think we have had a race when the water has been completely flat though,” Jellick told the Chronicle. "The choppiness can be hard on the boat but you just change your set-ups and strategy.”

The championship event consists of a pole shoot out today and two races tomorrow and will be the final round of the 2018 Australian Championships. Thousands are expected to line the foreshore at Torquay and Scarness to get a glimpse of the action. Travelling at break-neck speeds, Jellick admitted the sport wasn't for the faint hearted.

"We'll be going anywhere between 120-130 miles per hour (193-209km/h) just metres away from each other,” he said.

"Sometimes you collide, but you hope for the best and keep going. The last thing you want is old mate to go past you.”

It was that determination that has won the Maritimo team 15 National Titles win throughout the years.

"Unfortunately, we haven't had the best year so I think we'll be handing over the trophy this weekend,” Jellick said.

Yesterday, competitors from the superboat teams took their rivalry to the Hervey Bay Go Kart track.

"It's an annual tradition for us to head out and race go karts. We call it the HB100,” Jellick laughed. "Everyone gets along, but when we're racing there's always rivalry.”

When and where:

A street parade of boats will be held today at 3.30pm from Urangan, along the esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back. The pole position shootout will take place today on Saturday from noon-1pm, while the races tomorrow will start at 11am and 1pm and continue for 30 minutes each.

Cost: Free

Wolf Lullaby by Z-Pac Theatre

When: 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Z-Pac Theatre, at 15 Zephyr St, Scarness

What: Wolf Lullaby is a play surrounding a suspicious tragedy in a remote town, with the cast exploring the sources of violence and its legacy.

Cost: Tickets are $25 for adults. Book tickets online at zpactheatre.com.