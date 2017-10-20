11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ON A ROLL: Lache Lakin takes part in the Hervey Bay triathlon.

ON A ROLL: Lache Lakin takes part in the Hervey Bay triathlon. Valerie Horton

SATURDAY

Relay for Life High Tea

When: 2-4pm Waterfront Restaurant, corner of Pulgul St and Kent St.

Where: Waterfront Restaurant

What: Enjoy a high tea while raising money for Cancer Foundation Relay for Life.

Tickets: Must be pre-purchasd via

Bookings: Call 0412753773

Cost: $35

Junior Roller Derby Intake

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Urangan State High School

What: Come and try your hand at roller derby. Open all kids aged 7-17. Skates, safety pads and helmets provided but attendees must bring a mouth guard, socks and drink bottle.

Registration: Call 0407 817 332

Cost: Free

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Kids Karaoke and Disco

When: 1.30-9pm

Where: CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan

What: Boost your confidence singing karaoke in groups of four, exercise through dancing and make some new friends

Cost: $5

Booking: 0490729917

Hervey Bay Park Run

When: From 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

What: The 5km run is you against the clock. Entry is free but register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Twelfth Night

When: From 2pm

Where: Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough

What: Spend your Sunday enjoying National Theatre Live's Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare.

Tickets: Visit www.our frasercoast.com.au

Koala markets

When: 6am-12pm

Where: Koala grounds, Urangan

What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay Triathlon event

When: Juniors 7.30am, seniors 8.30am

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

What: Get ready for a day of activity and energy at this weekend's triathlon event. It's sure to get you moving.

Register: Visit www.herveybaytriclub.org.au.

Walk for Diabetes

When: Sign on from 7am

Where: Scarness Park

What: JDRF One Walk raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. There will be plenty to do with a jumping castle, face painting and a wall climb for the kids.

Contact: 0401 977 594.

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Burnett Challenge

When: From 8am

Where: Maryborough Aquatic Centre

What: The Fraser Burnett Challenge is on again so come along even if you're not a swimmer. It's a fun event to watch.

Cost: Non swimmers entry fee $3. Swimmers and children under five free.

Contact: vicepresident@widebayswimming.org.au.

Open Bowls Day

When: Every Sunday from 10am

Where: Kruger Ct, Urangan

What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go. No experience or age restrictions.

Cost: $8

Journey Through Life and Nature exhibition

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

What: Join artists Dianne Dumschat and Susan Standley for the opening of their exhibition Journey Through Life and Nature.

Cost: Free