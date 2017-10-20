11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
Relay for Life High Tea
When: 2-4pm Waterfront Restaurant, corner of Pulgul St and Kent St.
Where: Waterfront Restaurant
What: Enjoy a high tea while raising money for Cancer Foundation Relay for Life.
Tickets: Must be pre-purchasd via
Bookings: Call 0412753773
Cost: $35
Junior Roller Derby Intake
When: 11am-2pm
Where: Urangan State High School
What: Come and try your hand at roller derby. Open all kids aged 7-17. Skates, safety pads and helmets provided but attendees must bring a mouth guard, socks and drink bottle.
Registration: Call 0407 817 332
Cost: Free
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>
Kids Karaoke and Disco
When: 1.30-9pm
Where: CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan
What: Boost your confidence singing karaoke in groups of four, exercise through dancing and make some new friends
Cost: $5
Booking: 0490729917
Hervey Bay Park Run
When: From 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
What: The 5km run is you against the clock. Entry is free but register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Twelfth Night
When: From 2pm
Where: Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough
What: Spend your Sunday enjoying National Theatre Live's Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare.
Tickets: Visit www.our frasercoast.com.au
Koala markets
When: 6am-12pm
Where: Koala grounds, Urangan
What: There's plenty of stalls to browse at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Triathlon event
When: Juniors 7.30am, seniors 8.30am
Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba
What: Get ready for a day of activity and energy at this weekend's triathlon event. It's sure to get you moving.
Register: Visit www.herveybaytriclub.org.au.
Walk for Diabetes
When: Sign on from 7am
Where: Scarness Park
What: JDRF One Walk raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. There will be plenty to do with a jumping castle, face painting and a wall climb for the kids.
Contact: 0401 977 594.
ALL WEEKEND
Fraser Burnett Challenge
When: From 8am
Where: Maryborough Aquatic Centre
What: The Fraser Burnett Challenge is on again so come along even if you're not a swimmer. It's a fun event to watch.
Cost: Non swimmers entry fee $3. Swimmers and children under five free.
Contact: vicepresident@widebayswimming.org.au.
Open Bowls Day
When: Every Sunday from 10am
Where: Kruger Ct, Urangan
What: Anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling can come along and give it a go. No experience or age restrictions.
Cost: $8
Journey Through Life and Nature exhibition
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Fraser Coast Cultural Centre
What: Join artists Dianne Dumschat and Susan Standley for the opening of their exhibition Journey Through Life and Nature.
Cost: Free