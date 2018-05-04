11 Things to do this May long weekend

Singer songwriter Jesse Manibusan will perform at the Brolga on Monday from 5.30pm.

Singer songwriter Jesse Manibusan will perform at the Brolga on Monday from 5.30pm.

Maryborough Speedway

WHEN:

May 5, 6. Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

WHERE:

Maryborough Speedway

WHAT:

Get ready for a weekend of high-octane action with the Modified Sedan Title at the heritage city's premier race track. Junior sedans, street stocks, and national 4s also to feature.

COST:

Adults $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two students) $90

Maryborough Speedway Super Sedan Summer Slam - junior sedans. Casey O'Connell (48) gets passed a sideways Katie Storey (42). Alistair Brightman

Arthouse flick screens

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 9 at 6.30pm

WHERE:

Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker Street, Maryborough

DETAILS:

Maryborough Regional Arts Council's Cinema Club monthly screening will be Wednesday, May 9. It is an Iranian film about an unusual advertisement in one of Tehran's morning papers which gathers a large group of people in one place. A tasty supper will be served after.

COST:

$10 for arts council members and $12 for non-members

Good night of dancing with a social friendly crowd

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5 from 7.30pm

WHERE:

Tinana Hall, Gympie Road

DETAILS:

Old Time Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club with entertainment by High Noon and Lloyd Lack as MC. Three will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, raffle and home made supper. Everyone welcome for a good night of dancing with a social friendly crowd

COST:

$10 includes supper

The friendliest market on the Coast

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5 from 7am to noon, breakfast 7 to 9.30am

WHERE:

Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard

DETAILS:

Howard Country Markets: weather permitting, lots of stalls, plenty of variety. Off-street parking, museum open,Rusty the Coaltrain rides $2. If raining, stalls held inside hall.

COST:

Free entry

Andrew 'Croz' Crosby willbe selling his woodwork at the Urangan Pier markets and the Howard markets. Valerie Horton

Celebrate and praise

WHEN:

Monday, May 7 from 5.30pm

WHERE:

Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough

DETAILS:

International singer/ songwriter and evangelist, Jesse Manibusan will kick off his Australian tour The Life You're Living. A youth mass at St Mary's Church in Adelaide St starts at 5.30pm, followed by a candlelit pilgrimage through Queen's Park to the Brolga Theatre, where light refreshments will be served before the concert begins at 7.30pm. Raffle prizes drawn on the night. All are welcome. Join us in a night of celebration and praise

COST:

Entry by donation

Meditation

WHEN:

Saturday, May 4 from 10.30-11.15am

WHERE:

Maryborough Library, Bazaar St

DETAILS:

Mindfulness Meditation facilitated by Evania, experienced meditator and teacher, author, presenter and Reiki Jin Kei Do Master. Breathing mindfulness meditation will be presented each session plus a guided meditation with specific tools to aid self-empowerment. Bookings essential phone 4190 5788.

COST:

Free

Cruise during the Bay to Bay Yacht Race

WHEN:

Sunday, May 6 from 8am

WHERE:

Outside the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Urangan Marina.

DETAILS:

About 100 yachts will have their spinnakers flying for the annual Bay to Bay Yacht Race this weekend and Fraser Coast residents have the chance to view all the action aboard Boat Club Adventure Cruises MV Amaroo. Phone 41289643 or 0455074727.

COST:

$65, $60 for members and $50 for children. Includes morning tea and travel on the Boat Club courtesy bus.

World's Greatest Pub Fest

WHEN:

Sunday, May 6 from noon to 8pm

WHERE:

Maryborough, Queensland.

DETAILS:

The theme for 2018 World's Greatest Pub Fest is circus and the colour blue. Venues visited throughout the day are Brolga Theatre, Central Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Federal Hotel, Old Sydney Hotel and Rotary Charity Bar. There will be a costume competition. For information, visit pubfest.com.au.

COST:

$5

PUBFEST: Coordinating for 2018's Pubfest are the Sailor Blue Maidens, Leonie Baumgart, Amy Jacobi and Shelley Zaia. Valerie Horton

Mother's Day Craft Fair

WHEN:

May 5 and 6, from 9.30am to 3pm

WHERE:

Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba

DETAILS:

The Hervey Bay Crafters Mother's Day Craft Fair will be one of a kind and stocked with handmade items. For information, phone 41289643 or 0455074727.

COST:

Free

Wide Bay Rodders May in the Bay

WHEN:

May 5 and 6

WHERE:

Esplanade cruise on Saturday will start from Elizabeth St, Urangan, and travelling down to the WetSide roundabout and back, from 3pm to 6pm. Show n' Shine on Sunday held at the Pialba State Primary School, cnr Beach Rd and Alice St, Pialba.

DETAILS:

One of the biggest car show and shines will be staged in Hervey Bay this weekend. about 500 cars and motorbikes are expected to cruise into the region. There will be an Esplanade cruise on Saturday and a Show n' Shine on Sunday.

COST:

Gold coin donation

Wide Bay Rodders Custom Car Club show and shine. Check out the cars at Pialba Primary School on Sunday. Alistair Brightman

Jake's Memory Ride & Drive

WHEN:

Sunday, May 6, from 8am.

WHERE:

Carinity Education Glendyne, 72 Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.

DETAILS:

The Jake's Memory Ride & Drive event aims to raise $25,000 to purchase a cutting-edge driving simulator to teach Fraser Coast youth safe driving skills.

COST:

$5.