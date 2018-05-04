11 Things to do this May long weekend
Maryborough Speedway
WHEN:May 5, 6. Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
WHERE:Maryborough Speedway
WHAT:Get ready for a weekend of high-octane action with the Modified Sedan Title at the heritage city's premier race track. Junior sedans, street stocks, and national 4s also to feature.
COST:Adults $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two students) $90
Arthouse flick screens
WHEN:Wednesday, May 9 at 6.30pm
WHERE:Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker Street, Maryborough
DETAILS:Maryborough Regional Arts Council's Cinema Club monthly screening will be Wednesday, May 9. It is an Iranian film about an unusual advertisement in one of Tehran's morning papers which gathers a large group of people in one place. A tasty supper will be served after.
COST:$10 for arts council members and $12 for non-members
Good night of dancing with a social friendly crowd
WHEN:Saturday, May 5 from 7.30pm
WHERE:Tinana Hall, Gympie Road
DETAILS:Old Time Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club with entertainment by High Noon and Lloyd Lack as MC. Three will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, raffle and home made supper. Everyone welcome for a good night of dancing with a social friendly crowd
COST:$10 includes supper
The friendliest market on the Coast
WHEN:Saturday, May 5 from 7am to noon, breakfast 7 to 9.30am
WHERE:Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard
DETAILS:Howard Country Markets: weather permitting, lots of stalls, plenty of variety. Off-street parking, museum open, Rusty the Coaltrain rides $2. If raining, stalls held inside hall.
COST:Free entry
Celebrate and praise
WHEN:Monday, May 7 from 5.30pm
WHERE:Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough
DETAILS:International singer/ songwriter and evangelist, Jesse Manibusan will kick off his Australian tour The Life You're Living. A youth mass at St Mary's Church in Adelaide St starts at 5.30pm, followed by a candlelit pilgrimage through Queen's Park to the Brolga Theatre, where light refreshments will be served before the concert begins at 7.30pm. Raffle prizes drawn on the night. All are welcome. Join us in a night of celebration and praise
COST:Entry by donation
Meditation
WHEN:Saturday, May 4 from 10.30-11.15am
WHERE:Maryborough Library, Bazaar St
DETAILS:Mindfulness Meditation facilitated by Evania, experienced meditator and teacher, author, presenter and Reiki Jin Kei Do Master. Breathing mindfulness meditation will be presented each session plus a guided meditation with specific tools to aid self-empowerment. Bookings essential phone 4190 5788.
COST:Free
Cruise during the Bay to Bay Yacht Race
WHEN:Sunday, May 6 from 8am
WHERE:Outside the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Urangan Marina.
DETAILS:About 100 yachts will have their spinnakers flying for the annual Bay to Bay Yacht Race this weekend and Fraser Coast residents have the chance to view all the action aboard Boat Club Adventure Cruises MV Amaroo. Phone 41289643 or 0455074727.
COST:$65, $60 for members and $50 for children. Includes morning tea and travel on the Boat Club courtesy bus.
World's Greatest Pub Fest
WHEN:Sunday, May 6 from noon to 8pm
WHERE:Maryborough, Queensland.
DETAILS:The theme for 2018 World's Greatest Pub Fest is circus and the colour blue. Venues visited throughout the day are Brolga Theatre, Central Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Federal Hotel, Old Sydney Hotel and Rotary Charity Bar. There will be a costume competition. For information, visit pubfest.com.au.
COST:$5
Mother's Day Craft Fair
WHEN:May 5 and 6, from 9.30am to 3pm
WHERE:Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba
DETAILS:The Hervey Bay Crafters Mother's Day Craft Fair will be one of a kind and stocked with handmade items. For information, phone 41289643 or 0455074727.
COST:Free
Wide Bay Rodders May in the Bay
WHEN:May 5 and 6
WHERE:Esplanade cruise on Saturday will start from Elizabeth St, Urangan, and travelling down to the WetSide roundabout and back, from 3pm to 6pm. Show n' Shine on Sunday held at the Pialba State Primary School, cnr Beach Rd and Alice St, Pialba.
DETAILS:One of the biggest car show and shines will be staged in Hervey Bay this weekend. about 500 cars and motorbikes are expected to cruise into the region. There will be an Esplanade cruise on Saturday and a Show n' Shine on Sunday.
COST:Gold coin donation
Jake's Memory Ride & Drive
WHEN:Sunday, May 6, from 8am.
WHERE:Carinity Education Glendyne, 72 Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.
DETAILS:The Jake's Memory Ride & Drive event aims to raise $25,000 to purchase a cutting-edge driving simulator to teach Fraser Coast youth safe driving skills.
COST:$5.