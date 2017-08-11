27°
11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 12-13)

Blake Antrobus
| 11th Aug 2017 1:00 PM
SEAFOOD GALORE: (left to right) Stephanie Foster, Trent Grimditch and Amy Wilson are excited for Sunday's Seafood Festival.
SEAFOOD GALORE: (left to right) Stephanie Foster, Trent Grimditch and Amy Wilson are excited for Sunday's Seafood Festival. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Blessing of the Fleet

WHEN: 4pm-7.30pm

WHERE: Great Sandy Straits Marina

WHAT: Part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, this tradition is celebrated with an evening of music, market stalls and a sail past of the vessels, culminating with a fireworks display at 7.20pm.

COST: Free entry

Blessing of the Fleet - Blessed for the whale watching fleet of 2016 - Spirit of Hervey Bay.
Blessing of the Fleet - Blessed for the whale watching fleet of 2016 - Spirit of Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

AFL Elimination Round

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan

WHAT: Bay Power v Hervey Bay Bombers in the QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast elimination final. The winner proceeds to the preliminary final, the loser's season is over.

COST: Free entry

Maryborough Auto Extravaganza

WHEN: From 9am

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway

WHAT: The Auto Extravaganza includes a swap meet and car and bike show from 9am-1pm, and the first round of the Bob Jane T-Mart Burnout Masters from 1pm.

COST: Adults $10; pensioners and students $5, kids under 12 free

Joe Meredith at Maryborough Speedway's Burnout pad.
Joe Meredith at Maryborough Speedway's Burnout pad. contributed

VMR Open Day

WHEN: 2pm-5pm

WHERE: 1 Buccaneer Dr, Urangan

WHAT: Check out the Volunteer Marine Rescue Base this weekend. Boats and the radio room will be open for tours. You can also have a practice tying knots or hop into a life-raft.

COST: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

COST: Free

Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday while holidaying at Urangan. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday while holidaying at Urangan. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

Parkrun

WHEN: 7am

WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.

COST: Free.

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

COST: Free

SUNDAY

Seafood Festival

WHEN: 10am-4pm, gates open 9.30am

WHERE: Fisherman's Park, Urangan Boat Harbour

WHAT: Part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, plenty of seafood will be served from the pristine waters of the Fraser Coast. Chef Andrew Mirosch will present a long lunch at the event.

COST: Adults $5; under 18 free entry

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - Cindy Bailey with some VIP seafood.
Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - Cindy Bailey with some VIP seafood. Valerie Horton

Relay for Life Car Wash

WHEN: 10am-12pm

WHERE: Bridgestone Select, 108 Boat Harbour Dr

WHAT: All proceeds go to Relay for Life team Fast, Furious and Fabulous. Sausage sizzle, drinks and raffle on the day.

COST: $5 per car.

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

COST: Free

ALL WEEKEND

FounderFest 2017

WHEN: From 8am Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

WHAT: Open to 15-18-year-olds, this event is a fun-filled weekend of turning real life problems into viable solutions. Mentoring workshops in creativity, technology, business development and more feature through the weekend. Public welcome from 1pm on Sunday for viewing of final presentations.

COST: $15 public entry on Sunday, includes afternoon tea.

Canvas Coworking's Joy Taylor (left) chats with Mikeala Ridley about the inaugural Founderfest 2016 - Igniting Young Entrepreneurs, Tuesday, April 19, 2016.
Canvas Coworking's Joy Taylor (left) chats with Mikeala Ridley about the inaugural Founderfest 2016 - Igniting Young Entrepreneurs, Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Kevin Farmer
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough what's on

