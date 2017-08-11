11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 12-13)

SATURDAY
Blessing of the Fleet
WHEN: 4pm-7.30pm
WHERE: Great Sandy Straits Marina
WHAT: Part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, this tradition is celebrated with an evening of music, market stalls and a sail past of the vessels, culminating with a fireworks display at 7.20pm.
COST: Free entry
AFL Elimination Round
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan
WHAT: Bay Power v Hervey Bay Bombers in the QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast elimination final. The winner proceeds to the preliminary final, the loser's season is over.
COST: Free entry
Maryborough Auto Extravaganza
WHEN: From 9am
WHERE: Maryborough Speedway
WHAT: The Auto Extravaganza includes a swap meet and car and bike show from 9am-1pm, and the first round of the Bob Jane T-Mart Burnout Masters from 1pm.
COST: Adults $10; pensioners and students $5, kids under 12 free
VMR Open Day
WHEN: 2pm-5pm
WHERE: 1 Buccaneer Dr, Urangan
WHAT: Check out the Volunteer Marine Rescue Base this weekend. Boats and the radio room will be open for tours. You can also have a practice tying knots or hop into a life-raft.
COST: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
COST: Free
Parkrun
WHEN: 7am
WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.
COST: Free.
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
WHEN: 9am
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
COST: Free
SUNDAY
Seafood Festival
WHEN: 10am-4pm, gates open 9.30am
WHERE: Fisherman's Park, Urangan Boat Harbour
WHAT: Part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, plenty of seafood will be served from the pristine waters of the Fraser Coast. Chef Andrew Mirosch will present a long lunch at the event.
COST: Adults $5; under 18 free entry
Relay for Life Car Wash
WHEN: 10am-12pm
WHERE: Bridgestone Select, 108 Boat Harbour Dr
WHAT: All proceeds go to Relay for Life team Fast, Furious and Fabulous. Sausage sizzle, drinks and raffle on the day.
COST: $5 per car.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
COST: Free
ALL WEEKEND
FounderFest 2017
WHEN: From 8am Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
WHAT: Open to 15-18-year-olds, this event is a fun-filled weekend of turning real life problems into viable solutions. Mentoring workshops in creativity, technology, business development and more feature through the weekend. Public welcome from 1pm on Sunday for viewing of final presentations.
COST: $15 public entry on Sunday, includes afternoon tea.