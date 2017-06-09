11 things to do this weekend on the Coast (June 10-11)

A medieval fair will be held in Tiaro this Sunday, featuring re-enactments of swordplay, archery and markets.

Saturday:

Kickass Obstacle Race

WHEN: 7.30am-3pm

WHERE: Australian Adventure Park

WHAT: More than 30 challenging obstacles in this challenging military style race, including 10km, 5km and 2km challenges.

COST: $105 (10km race), $90 (5km) and $35 (2km, 4-12 years).

Kickass Obstacle Race Saturday & Sunday 10th & 11th June 2017 Australian Adventure Park 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River, Hervey Bay

Drive-in Movie Night

WHEN: 5pm-10pm

WHERE: Yarrilee State School

WHAT: The Secret Life of Pets will air from 6.30pm at Yarrilee State School. Food, drinks, games and a mini-market until dusk.

COST: $25 per vehicle, or $5 walk-in per person

Friends of the Burrum River

WHEN: 8.30am

WHERE: Paddle starts and finishes on the Toogoom Boat Ramp

WHAT: Participants need to be assembled on the boat ramp by 8.15am. A picnic barbecue lunch will be provided.

COST: $5 per person

Best of the Eagles

WHEN: 8pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre

WHAT: Tribute concert for one of rock music's greatest bands, right here on the Fraser Coast

COST: Adults $60; concessions $55

The Brolga Theatre, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Urangan Pier Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

COST: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

COST: Free

Parkrun

WHEN: 7am

WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au

COST: Free.

PARKRUNNERS: ( from left ) Runners Chris Smith, Ian Wickham, Zoe with Miller, 1 and Farrer, 4, Burke and Monique Tudman . Thursday Sep 15 , 2016. Nev Madsen

Tomorrow:

Victory Village at Riverbend

WHEN: 10am-3pm

WHERE: Lot 1 Riverbend Dr (off Glenbar Rd), Tiaro

WHAT: Medieval Britain and Australian Bush life come together for a day of merriment, with medieval re-enactments, village tours and markets through the day. Contact the Blake family on 0499 343 007 for more information.

COST: Adults and secondary school students $5; primary school students $2

Baby and Children's Handmade Markets

WHEN: 8am-1pm

WHERE: Arts and Crafts Village, 187 Bideford St, Torquay

WHAT: Boutique family market for youngsters on the Fraser Coast.

COST: Free

Baby Markets at the Great Hall, Hervey Bay High School- Samantha Henry, Max Ammaun, 18 months and mum Meagan Robinson. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

All Weekend:

Maryborough BMX Classic

WHEN: Racing starts 2.30pm Saturday, 10am Sunday

WHERE: BMX grounds near the Maryborough Speedway

WHAT: Riders throughout Queensland will contest in this annual two-day event.

COST: Free entry

Taylah Hegarty of Rockhampton and Josie Jones of Bundaberg ride in a 10 yr girls' event on Saturday. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

Classic Country Music Stampede

WHEN: 9am-10pm (Sat), 9am-9pm (Sun)

WHERE: Maryborough Showground and Equestrian Park

WHAT: Some of Australia's best country music stars will perform over the weekend.

COST: $55 for weekend show, $18.35 per night for camping.