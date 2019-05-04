11 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast
SATURDAY
Free Comic Book Day
- WHAT: LITTLE more than a year on from opening Comic N Pop, owners Simon and Carla Thornton knew it was time to expand Now the couple plans to use the grand opening at their new location to give back to the community. On May the fourth, armed with free comics, an international comic artist and 12 national Cos players will raise funds for local drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations.
- WHERE: Comic N Pop 130 Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9am - Noon
- COST: Free
Hot rodders
- WHAT: ABOUT 500 treasures on wheels are expected to take centre stage in Hervey Bay this weekend for the 12th annual May in the Wide Bay car Show and Shine.
- WHEN: Organised by the Wide Bay Rodders, the public can check out the classics over the course of the weekend, starting with the Esplanade cruise from 3pm to 6pm today.
- WHERE: The weekend's events will conclude with the Show and Shine on the Pialba State Primary School oval tomorrow from 9am to 1pm.
- COST: Anyone with any kind of car or bike can enter their pride and joy for $5. Entry at the gate is a gold coin donation.
Public talk
- WHAT: USING the depth of wisdom and skilful means from the Vajrayana Buddhist tradition, Khandro Rinpoche will describe how to maintain direction and stability when faced with the challenges of life that hijack our minds and halt us from achieving the goals of true and lasting happiness.
- WHEN: 4pm - 5.30pm
- WHERE: 5 Main Street Pialba, Memorial Hall
- COST: Public $15, Sangha $10
Garage Sale
- WHAT: ANNUAL fundraiser for Riding For Disabled Maryborough. There will be household items, clothing and accessories, furniture, desks, stereos, books, camping items, fishing gear and many more items. There will be a sausage sizzle and refreshments available.
- WHEN: 7am-noon
- WHERE: 79 Bidwill Rd, Granville
- COST: Free entry
Plant Sale
- WHAT: TAKE advantage of the beautiful planting weather to see what you can add to your garden while supporting the Lupton Park Community Garden.
- WHEN: 8am- 11am
- WHERE: 45 Aberdeen Ave, Maryborough
Howard community market
- WHAT: MORE than a kilometre of market stalls inside and outside the hall with everything from fruit and vegetables to woodwork. The canteen will be open plus a sausage sizzle with cold drinks available. Well behaved dogs on leash are welcome.
- WHEN: 7am - noon
- WHERE: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard
- COST: Free entry
SUNDAY
Handmade Expo Markets
- WHAT: THE Handmade Expo Hervey Bay is the very best in Handmade, hand baked and homegrown and Australian small business from around the Fraser Coast and beyond. Free parking, free entry and free face painting.
- WHEN: 9am - 1pm
- WHERE: PCYC, O'Rourke St, Hervey Bay
Antiques Fair
- WHAT: BRING along your treasures and have them valued or assessed by valuers, free of charge. Limit of four items per person. Join in a 'Treasures of the Museum' conducted tour being run throughout the day. Food and drinks available. Children can enjoy old time games, free tractor rides and much more.
- WHERE: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, 13 Zephyr St, Scarness
- COST: Adults $10, children under 14 free
ALL WEEKEND
Echoes
- WHAT: THE Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival, which will replace the annual World's Greatest PubFest, will kick off with live music events across the city on Saturday followed by the main event across 10 venues on Sunday.
- WHEN: Saturday 10pm to Sunday evening
- WHERE: Maryborough Central Business District and outlying pubs
- COST: Free entry
Maryborough speedway
- WHAT: Thrills and spills of the Super Sedan East Coast Classic, Formula 500's Queensland Title and the Queensland Wingless Sprint Car Titles.
- WHEN: 4pm - 11pm both nights
- WHERE: Gympie Rd, Tinana
- COST: $5 adults, $20 concession, under 12 free, $75 family pass
Art shows
- WHAT: SEE a collection of charcoal animal drawings on canvas, along with some smaller paintings of animals presented in the Leaps and Bounds exhibition by April Spadina. Marnie Koster's purpose is to make this world a happier place and uses her passion for art to create positive visual imagery that she presents to the world through social media, posters and T-shirts in her show Voodootantra.
- The Plein Air exhibition is the final result of a group of local artists who spent several hours a week over a couple of months visiting local sites and interpreting the landscape.
- WHEN: 10am - 4pm
- WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough
- COST: Free entry