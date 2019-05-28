$114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

DOORS OPENING: Hervey Bay Bowls Club members Bob Harradine, secretary Gary Smith, Isabella Reckenberg and life member Hamill Roberts outside the entrance where a new automatic door will be installed, thanks to a $5000 council grant.

DOORS OPENING: Hervey Bay Bowls Club members Bob Harradine, secretary Gary Smith, Isabella Reckenberg and life member Hamill Roberts outside the entrance where a new automatic door will be installed, thanks to a $5000 council grant. Alistair Brightman

WITH a $5000 grant under their belt, members of the Hervey Bay Bowls Club will be opening new doors for members to call their club home.

The grant, part of a $114,000 cash splash by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will allow the installation of a new automatic sliding door at its main entrance.

Along with 20 other local communiuty groups and events, councillors approved the funding under the second round of the council's 2018/19 Community Projects and Events grants programme.

Some of the approved projects include a new sound system for the Hervey Bay Historical Society, a tractor slasher and water pump for the Riding for the Disabled Association and $4545 for the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre for works on their Urangan centre.

For Hervey Bay Bowls Club secretary Gary Smith, the new automatic doors will make the club more accessible for the public.

"There's limited access here and we've always wanted to have a proper street entrance,” Mr Smith said.

"This new entrance will stop people from having to go all the way around just to find a door to get into our club.”

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was a pleasure to be able to support community groups in developing their facilities and events.

"The council's grants schemes offers a range of opportunities for groups to apply for funding for projects, activities and events that help ensure we have a vibrant community focussed on cultural diversity and community participation,” Cr Truscott said.

Several community events will also receive a boost under the program.

Bauple Nut Bash will benefit from $2000 while the organising committee behind Maryborough's 4650 Extravaganza will receive $5000.

Grants approved under Round Two of the Community Projects programme include:

Friends of the Burrum River System - Walls Camp/Burrum River safe access, $1327

Poona Progress Association - community trailer, $3060

Hervey Bay Historical Society - sound system, $3888.05

Hervey Bay Men's Shed Inc - motorised ride-on railway carriage, $4983

Hervey Bay Art Society Inc - installation of two air conditioners, $5000

Hervey Bay Woodcraft Club - supply and install a defibrillator, $1928

Riding for Disabled Association - tractor slasher and water pump, $4119

Maryborough and District Committee of the Aging - community centre landscaping, $5000

Fraser Island Defenders Organisation - weed control, $5000

Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club - Toogoom Trail reconstruction works, $1300

Meeting Place Connection - replace entire roof, $5000

Fraser Coast Volunteer First Aid Services - volunteer first aid equipment, $4970

Myriam Cottage - homemaker skills, $1442

Meals on Wheels Fraser Coast -new freezer unit, $5000

Point Lookout Croquet Club - travelling irrigator and field works, $3325

Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club - promotional signage, $900

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre - Urangan centre works, $4545

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard - radio booster transmitter, $1500

Maryborough Eisteddfod - digital marketing strategy, $3565

Hervey Bay Bowls Club - install automatic sliding door, $5000

Grants approved under Round Two of the Community Events programme include: