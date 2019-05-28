$114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups
WITH a $5000 grant under their belt, members of the Hervey Bay Bowls Club will be opening new doors for members to call their club home.
The grant, part of a $114,000 cash splash by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will allow the installation of a new automatic sliding door at its main entrance.
Along with 20 other local communiuty groups and events, councillors approved the funding under the second round of the council's 2018/19 Community Projects and Events grants programme.
Some of the approved projects include a new sound system for the Hervey Bay Historical Society, a tractor slasher and water pump for the Riding for the Disabled Association and $4545 for the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre for works on their Urangan centre.
For Hervey Bay Bowls Club secretary Gary Smith, the new automatic doors will make the club more accessible for the public.
"There's limited access here and we've always wanted to have a proper street entrance,” Mr Smith said.
"This new entrance will stop people from having to go all the way around just to find a door to get into our club.”
Councillor Paul Truscott said it was a pleasure to be able to support community groups in developing their facilities and events.
"The council's grants schemes offers a range of opportunities for groups to apply for funding for projects, activities and events that help ensure we have a vibrant community focussed on cultural diversity and community participation,” Cr Truscott said.
Several community events will also receive a boost under the program.
Bauple Nut Bash will benefit from $2000 while the organising committee behind Maryborough's 4650 Extravaganza will receive $5000.
Grants approved under Round Two of the Community Projects programme include:
- Friends of the Burrum River System - Walls Camp/Burrum River safe access, $1327
- Poona Progress Association - community trailer, $3060
- Hervey Bay Historical Society - sound system, $3888.05
- Hervey Bay Men's Shed Inc - motorised ride-on railway carriage, $4983
- Hervey Bay Art Society Inc - installation of two air conditioners, $5000
- Hervey Bay Woodcraft Club - supply and install a defibrillator, $1928
- Riding for Disabled Association - tractor slasher and water pump, $4119
- Maryborough and District Committee of the Aging - community centre landscaping, $5000
- Fraser Island Defenders Organisation - weed control, $5000
- Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club - Toogoom Trail reconstruction works, $1300
- Meeting Place Connection - replace entire roof, $5000
- Fraser Coast Volunteer First Aid Services - volunteer first aid equipment, $4970
- Myriam Cottage - homemaker skills, $1442
- Meals on Wheels Fraser Coast -new freezer unit, $5000
- Point Lookout Croquet Club - travelling irrigator and field works, $3325
- Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club - promotional signage, $900
- Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre - Urangan centre works, $4545
- Australian Volunteer Coast Guard - radio booster transmitter, $1500
- Maryborough Eisteddfod - digital marketing strategy, $3565
- Hervey Bay Bowls Club - install automatic sliding door, $5000
Grants approved under Round Two of the Community Events programme include:
- Fraser Lions Pier Festival - $1800
- Maryborough Motor Cyclist Club, Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship - $4600
- Teebar Show, Campdraft and Rodeo - $5000
- Bauple Nut Bash - $2000
- Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - $5000
- Fraser Island Defenders Organisation, Community Culture Collaborations Conference - $4764
- Maryborough City Progress Association, 4650 Extravaganza - $5000
- Anglican Parish of Maryborough, Brass and Organ Spectacular - $1847.30
- Step Up For Down Syndrome - $5000
- Torbanlea Rodeo - $5000
- Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Family Open Day - $5000
- The Lions Club of Maryborough, Walk with a LION - $1585