12 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

ARE you looking for work on the Fraser Coast?

We've put together a list of jobs available in different fields across the region.

1. ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER

Do you have experience in the real estate industry? A full time position is available in the River Heads Property Sales property management team.

2. HOME HELPER/PERSONAL CARERS

Five Good Friends has grown rapidly and is now looking for helpers to support members on the Fraser Coast, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

If you believe in-home care for our ageing and loved ones needs to change, then this is the role for you.

3. TRAINEE SONOGRAPHER

There is a Trainee Sonographer opportunity in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area.

If you want the opportunity to complete a Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Ultrasound under the clinical supervision of experienced sonographers then this is the role for you.

4. AFTER HOURS COORDINATOR

St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay requires an after hours coordinator. The right person for the role will become a pivotal member of the nursing team.

5. BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION TRAINEE - HR

Fraser Coast Regional Council is on the hunt for a motivated, practical and bright candidate looking to either commence their career in human resources and business administration, or take on a new challenge.

6. QUALIFIED SMALL MOTOR MECHANIC

Fraser Coast Chainsaws and Mowers, Maryborough are seeking the services of a Qualified Small Motor Mechanic for a Casual Position.

7. CASUAL MERCHANDISER

CCS Sales and Merchandising has a causal merchandiser role available in the region.

The company is seeking someone for two-three hours fortnightly in Hervery Bay/ Maryborough.

8. CHEF

Are you a qualified chef looking for a new challenge?

The Beach House Hotel has an opening for the right person.

9. PHARMACIST MANAGER

As the pharmacist manager you will be responsible for driving community engagement and market share in Hervey Bay.

10. REGISTERED NURSE

Do you have a passion for working with our older generation?

Ozcare is looking for Registered Nurses.

11. CIVIL/UNDERGROUND ELECTRICIANS

Civil/underground electricians are required for the Wide Bay area.

The position is full time.

12. TRADE QUALIFIED TYRE FITTER

Sunchip Group Pty Ltd is looking for an experienced trade qualified tyre fitter.

