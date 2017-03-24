12 things to do in and around the Coast this weekend

Debbie Hall, supported by husband Steve, tries on a braclet at Evelyn Willebrands' stall at the Pier Park Community Markets in 2016.

SATURDAY:

Phoenix Charity Ball

When: From 6pm

Where: Maryborough Town Hall

What: A night of elegant dress, dance and company to raise funds for Margueite Rampton, who has lost both hands and legs to meningococcal.

Cost: $57 for ball ticket, $97 for premier ticket

Public Vehicle Auction

When: 9am

Where: Vehicle compound at Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough

What: A public auction for abandoned vehicles, trailers and a tractor hosted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier markets operate every Saturday, with plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and entertainment on through the day.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: Parkrun held every Saturday from 7am - it's you against the clock in the 5km run. Be sure to register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

Jesse Morris Band

When: 5pm-9pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace

What: Enjoy live music, food and the best of local art and culture in the ambience of the Gatakers Artspace by night. Soul-filled roots and reggae, gypsy storytelling, eclectic beats and good vibrations

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.

Cost: Free

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes

Karaoke at Kondari

When: 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Karaoke from 7.30pm - feel free to have a try, even if you don't sing. Kids are welcome until 10pm.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY:

Bay Break Hervey Bay

When: 6am

Where: Urangan Pier Precinct

What: Multi-sports event including a run, walk and bike event through the precinct. Participants can enter a single event or multiple events.

Cost: $55-10 depending on event.

Giving Mum, Lorraine Shelton, support as she crosses the finish line, Robby Shelton at last year's Bay Break Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

Sunday in the Park

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: MELSA holds their session on the last Sunday of every month, with the miniature train running through the day at $2 per ride/$10 for six. Plenty of activities for kids and the local brass band will make an appearance.

Cost: Free

Country, Rock & Blues Concert

When: 1pm-9pm

Where: Z-PAC theatre, Zeyphr St

What: Enjoy a great afternoon of live music with a special guest each show. Licensed bar and hot snacks also available.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND:

Jenni Kelly Workshop

When: 9am-4.30pm

Where: 5 Sandy St, Urangan

What: Painting workshop over Saturday and Sunday with artist Jenni Kelly, who uses creative freestyle painting. Students to bring their own materials along for the course.

Cost: $150 for both days

Mixed Media artist Jenni Kelly shows some techniques to students at a workshop for the Banksias to Beach arts festival at Bribie Island Arts Centre. Vicki Wood/c16448a

Basketball Coaching Clinics

When: 9am-12pm, 1.30pm-4.30pm for girls

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: Coaching clinics for juniors and seniors, run by Brian Kerle Basketball in partnership with Hervey Bay Basketball. Contact 0423237398 for more information or email admin@geolog.com.au.

Cost: Free