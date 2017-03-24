12 things to do in and around the Coast this weekend

SATURDAY:
Phoenix Charity Ball
When: From 6pm
Where: Maryborough Town Hall
What: A night of elegant dress, dance and company to raise funds for Margueite Rampton, who has lost both hands and legs to meningococcal.
Cost: $57 for ball ticket, $97 for premier ticket
Public Vehicle Auction
When: 9am
Where: Vehicle compound at Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough
What: A public auction for abandoned vehicles, trailers and a tractor hosted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.
Cost: Free
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier markets operate every Saturday, with plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and entertainment on through the day.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: Parkrun held every Saturday from 7am - it's you against the clock in the 5km run. Be sure to register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free
Jesse Morris Band
When: 5pm-9pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace
What: Enjoy live music, food and the best of local art and culture in the ambience of the Gatakers Artspace by night. Soul-filled roots and reggae, gypsy storytelling, eclectic beats and good vibrations
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Dressed in full period costume, the guided tour will help you discover the iconic history of the portside town and how it has shaped the town to come.
Cost: Free
Karaoke at Kondari
When: 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Karaoke from 7.30pm - feel free to have a try, even if you don't sing. Kids are welcome until 10pm.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY:
Bay Break Hervey Bay
When: 6am
Where: Urangan Pier Precinct
What: Multi-sports event including a run, walk and bike event through the precinct. Participants can enter a single event or multiple events.
Cost: $55-10 depending on event.
Sunday in the Park
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: MELSA holds their session on the last Sunday of every month, with the miniature train running through the day at $2 per ride/$10 for six. Plenty of activities for kids and the local brass band will make an appearance.
Cost: Free
Country, Rock & Blues Concert
When: 1pm-9pm
Where: Z-PAC theatre, Zeyphr St
What: Enjoy a great afternoon of live music with a special guest each show. Licensed bar and hot snacks also available.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND:
Jenni Kelly Workshop
When: 9am-4.30pm
Where: 5 Sandy St, Urangan
What: Painting workshop over Saturday and Sunday with artist Jenni Kelly, who uses creative freestyle painting. Students to bring their own materials along for the course.
Cost: $150 for both days
Basketball Coaching Clinics
When: 9am-12pm, 1.30pm-4.30pm for girls
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: Coaching clinics for juniors and seniors, run by Brian Kerle Basketball in partnership with Hervey Bay Basketball. Contact 0423237398 for more information or email admin@geolog.com.au.
Cost: Free