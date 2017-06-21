24°
News

12 things to do on the Fraser Coast these school holidays

21st Jun 2017 12:38 PM
Sunday in the Park - Queens Park, Maryborough - Alex, Levi and Joel Bayntun. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sunday in the Park - Queens Park, Maryborough - Alex, Levi and Joel Bayntun. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

  • When: Sunday, June 25, 9am to 1pm.
  • Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.
  • What: On the last Sunday of each month, MELSA (Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association) in Maryborough hold their Sunday in the Park event. Miniature trains run from 9am to 1pm at Queens Park and provide great entertainment for all who take a ride.
  • Cost: $2 per ride or $10 for six rides.

Cousins Evelyn Cochrane, 10, and Alfie Baxter, 3, had the privilege of being the first passengers aboard the new Jumbuck minature locomotive's maiden circuit at this month's Sunday in the Park in Maryborough. MELSA president Ray Ruddy (driver) and secretary (Owen Bell) said a Community Benefits Gaming Fund grant enabled the purchase. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Cousins Evelyn Cochrane, 10, and Alfie Baxter, 3, had the privilege of being the first passengers aboard the new Jumbuck minature locomotive's maiden circuit at this month's Sunday in the Park in Maryborough. MELSA president Ray Ruddy (driver) and secretary (Owen Bell) said a Community Benefits Gaming Fund grant enabled the purchase. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

SCIENCE WORKSHOPS

  • When: Monday, June 26, 10am to 5pm.
  • Where: Queensland Collaborative Science Centre, 271 Kent St, Maryborough.
  • What: Workshops sessions will be held from 10am to 5pm each day for children aged 6 to 9, 10 to 12 and for over 13s.

The STEM challenges are forensic based, so you can channel your inner CSI with challenges and myth busting sessions along with some crazy experiment sessions that are guaranteed to warm even the chilliest days.

  • Cost: For a list of workshops as well as times and costs, phone the centre on 1300 614 744.

COLOURING IN COMPETITION

  • When: Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27, 9am to 5pm.
  • Where: Stockland Shopping Centre, Pialba.
  • What: As part of their open day celebrations, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood centre will host a colouring competition at Stockland. Everyone who enters will have their artwork on display at the open day on June 28.
  • Cost: Free

OPEN DAY

  • When: Wednesday, June 28, 10am to 2pm.
  • Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.
  • What: The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre will be opening its doors next week to celebrate all of the programs.

From a rock climbing wall, henna tattoos, horizontal bungy, origami and puzzles to cultural drumming, a science lab, cooking demonstrations and lots of yummy food, there's definitely enough for everyone on the day at 22 Charles Street, Pialba.

There will also be a display from the colouring competition with judging and prizes.

Cost: Free

INFLATABLE PLAYGROUND

  • When: Wednesday, June 28, 9am and 2pm sessions.
  • Where: Hervey Bay High School, Beach Rd, Pialba.
  • What: Pumped Sport will be in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay these school holidays with their massive inflatable playground. Children can enjoy supervised play and age appropriate games with a range of interactive inflatables and soft play equipment. Limited sports available, and bookings are required.

For more, head to kindysport.com.au/holiday-program

  • Cost: The 9am session is for under 5s and lasts for one-and-a-half hours. Cost is $10 per child.

The 2pm session is for three to 10-year-olds and lasts for two hours. Cost is $15 per child.

KIDS YOGA

  • When: Thursday June 29 and Thursday July 6 (8-14yrs) with Amy and Thursday June 29 (3-7yrs) with Jess.
  • Where: Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A The Esplanade, Torquay.
  • What: Bring the kids along to experience a fun yoga class. Parents are welcome to join in with the little kids yoga.
  • Cost: $10 per child or $15 with a parent.

For more information call Amy on 0459 780 143 or Jess on 0408 014 582.

HAFLA DANCE PARTY

  • When: Saturday, July 1, 3.30pm to 10pm.
  • Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club, cnr Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay.
  • What: Nefertiti Dance will host belly dance troupes from all over Queensland for the group's annual Hafla concert. There will be a wide range of styles being showcased from cabaret, tribal, fusions and many more.

This is a family friendly event and the group invites members of the public to attend, to experience a night rich in culture and spectacular entertainment. Tickets at the door.

  • Cost: Adults $15 and children $7.

HORSEMANSHIP SPECTACULAR

  • When: Saturday, July 1, 4pm to 8.30pm.
  • Where: Susan River Homestead, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
  • What: Australia's very own world renowned horseman Guy McLean, will show you his unique style of horsemanship throughout his two-hour performance.

Enjoy guy and his team of horses as he takes you on a journey with his exceptional liberty horses and bush poetry.

Barbecue and refreshments available to buy at the venue. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

  • Cost: Adults $35, children 5-14 years $20 and a family of two adults and two children $100, under five years free of charge. For more information, call 07 4121 6846.

LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

KALEIDOSCOPE AND NATURE MOBILE WORKSHOPS

  • Maryborough Library on Wednesday, June 28, from 2pm to 2pm.
  • Hervey Bay Library on Wednesday, June 29, from 10am to 11am.
  • Howard Library on Wednesday, June 29, from 2pm to 3pm.
  • Tiaro Library on Monday, July 3, from 10am to 11am.
  • Burrum Heads Library on Tuesday, July 4, from 2pm to 3pm.

MARBLING

Get creative and use marbling ink to make beautiful designs on paper and other items (bookings essential).

  • Maryborough Library, Wednesday, July 5, 2pm to 3pm.
  • Hervey Bay Library, Thursday, July 6, from 10am to 11am.

WHERE IS THE GREEN SHEEP PARTY

  • Maryborough Library, Monday, June 26, 10am to 11am.
  • Hervey Bay Library, Tuesday, June 27, 10-11am.

CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP WITH DAVE HACKET

Do you have a love for writing? Unleash your inner author.

  • Hervey Bay Library, Tuesday, July 4, 10am to 11am.
  • Maryborough Library, Tuesday, July 4, 2pm to 3pm.

To book visit your local library. A booking fee of $2.70 per child per activity must be made at the time of booking.

If you know of a school holiday activity, join the conversataion and tell us below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay school holidays

Local Partners

