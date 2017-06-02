12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (June 3-4)

Saturday
Relish Food and Wine Festival
WHEN: Sessions from 10am
WHERE: Maryborough
WHAT: Maryborough's premiere food festival, featuring workshops and live cooking demonstrations from the region's best chefs and gourmet experts. Life entertainment and stalls throughout the day.
COST: $15 on the day
Songs of Praise
WHEN: 2.30pm and 7.30pm
WHERE: St Stephen's Uniting Church, Maryborough
WHAT: The Combined Churches Songs of Praise event will include two presentations with choir music, community hymn singing and individual congregational items.
COST: Free
SES Open Day
WHEN: 9am-2pm
WHERE: Sandy Straits SES depot, Boonooroo
WHAT: Open day with information and vehicle displays, including flood boats, storm trailers and other SES vehicles. Free sausage sizzle on the day.
COST: Free
Urangan Pier Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
COST: Free
Tinana Old Time Dance
WHEN: 7.30pm
WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
WHAT: Old time dance with live entertainment. Novelty events, supper, lucky door prizes and raffle also included on the night.
COST: $10
Howard Country Markets
WHEN: 7am-9.30am
WHERE: Burrum District Community Centre
WHAT: Plenty of stalls and variety at the town's markets. Rides on Rusty the Coal Train are $2. Off-street parking.
COST: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
WHEN: 9am
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
COST: Free
Parkrun
WHEN: 7am
WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au
COST: Free.
Sunday
Shannon Noll in the Bay
WHEN: 3.30pm-6.30pm
WHERE: Beach House Hotel
WHAT: The renowned 2003 winner of Australian Idol will appear in the Bay this weekend performing from his new album.
COST: $40
Supermoto Raceway Grand Opening
WHEN: Gates open 7am, grand opening at 9.45am
WHERE: Fraser Coast Supermoto Raceway, near the Maryborough Speedway
WHAT: Grand opening of the Fraser Coast's newest sporting facility. Gates open 7am, with scrutineering and riders sign on from 8.30am.
COST: Public entry free.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
COST: Free
All Weekend
Bunnings Kids Workshops
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
WHAT: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
COST: Free