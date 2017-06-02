12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (June 3-4)

Local chefs Rocco Turina (Villa Cavour B&B), Adam Watson (E.A.T.),Tom Jack (Coast), Michael Cox (Muddy Waters), Russell Czinge (Bay Fusion) and Saul Collins (The Vinyard) will appear at the festival this weekend.

Saturday

Relish Food and Wine Festival

WHEN: Sessions from 10am

WHERE: Maryborough

WHAT: Maryborough's premiere food festival, featuring workshops and live cooking demonstrations from the region's best chefs and gourmet experts. Life entertainment and stalls throughout the day.

COST: $15 on the day

Songs of Praise

WHEN: 2.30pm and 7.30pm

WHERE: St Stephen's Uniting Church, Maryborough

WHAT: The Combined Churches Songs of Praise event will include two presentations with choir music, community hymn singing and individual congregational items.

COST: Free

SES Open Day

WHEN: 9am-2pm

WHERE: Sandy Straits SES depot, Boonooroo

WHAT: Open day with information and vehicle displays, including flood boats, storm trailers and other SES vehicles. Free sausage sizzle on the day.

COST: Free

Urangan Pier Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

COST: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Tinana Old Time Dance

WHEN: 7.30pm

WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

WHAT: Old time dance with live entertainment. Novelty events, supper, lucky door prizes and raffle also included on the night.

COST: $10

Howard Country Markets

WHEN: 7am-9.30am

WHERE: Burrum District Community Centre

WHAT: Plenty of stalls and variety at the town's markets. Rides on Rusty the Coal Train are $2. Off-street parking.

COST: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

COST: Free

Parkrun

WHEN: 7am

WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au

COST: Free.

Hervey Bay Parkrun, 2014. Robyne Cuerel

Sunday

Shannon Noll in the Bay

WHEN: 3.30pm-6.30pm

WHERE: Beach House Hotel

WHAT: The renowned 2003 winner of Australian Idol will appear in the Bay this weekend performing from his new album.

COST: $40

Supermoto Raceway Grand Opening

WHEN: Gates open 7am, grand opening at 9.45am

WHERE: Fraser Coast Supermoto Raceway, near the Maryborough Speedway

WHAT: Grand opening of the Fraser Coast's newest sporting facility. Gates open 7am, with scrutineering and riders sign on from 8.30am.

COST: Public entry free.

Riders test the newly-opened Fraser Coast Supermoto track at Tinana. The track will host its first event on June 4. Matthew McInerney

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

WHEN: 6pm

WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre

WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

COST: Free

All Weekend

Bunnings Kids Workshops

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

COST: Free