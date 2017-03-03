12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Saturday
Urangan Pier Centenary
When: 8.30am-4.30pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Full day of free family events, including a historical parade, treasure hunt, markets, prizes and much more
Cost: Free
Death by Chocolate
When: 7pm-9pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Dress in your finest and enjoy a chocolate fountain, champagne, chocolate creations and live entertainment at the Brolga. A fundraising event for Riding For The Disabled Association Maryborough
Cost: $55 per person
Tuff Dunga Obstacle Course
When: 8am-2pm
Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads
What: A fundraising event by the Katastrophy Wives team for the 2017 Dunga Derby. The day is packed with obstacle course events. All funds raised go to the Dunga Derby & Rally for A Cause charity
Cost: $30-50, varies depending on obstacle course
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Take a guided walking tour of the iconic port town, with the tour guide dressed in period costume. Explore areas of Maryborough's iconic past. Contact 1800 214 789 for more information
Cost: Free
Howard Country Markets
When: 7am-noon
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard
What: Lots of stalls, plenty of variety at the community markets. Breakfast from 7am-9.30am
Cost: Free
Tinana Old Time Dance
When: 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
What: Dance promotions will host an old-time dance with entertainment by High Noon. All ages welcome
Cost: $10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes
Sunshine State Classic Country Music
When: 12.30pm
Where: Senior Citizen's Hall, Maryborough
What: Classic music at the Alice St Senior Citizen's Hall. Guest artists are the Bauple Fairies. Afternoon tea provided with raffles, lucky door and tombola
Cost: $6
Sunday
Clean Up Australia Day
When: From 8.30am
Where: Eli Creek Rd, Point Vernon (Hervey Bay) and Walker St bushland (Maryborough)
What: Get involved with Clean Up Australia Day with these council-registered sites from 8.30am. More sites and groups are available from the Clean Up Australia Day website.
Cost: Free
Urangan Pier Centenary Talk and Walk
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Explore the history of the pier with local history gurus John Andersen and George Seymour. Books, pens and photographs also for sale
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: The Z-PAC group meets every Sunday at the theatre for a come and try. Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a visit
Cost: Free
Come and Try Outrigging
When: 7.50am
Where: Urangan Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr
What: Come along and try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Contact Simon on 0423 680 076 for more information
Cost: Free
All Weekend
Qld Men's Masters Over 60 Carnival
When: All day Saturday and Sunday
Where: McFie Park, Hervey Bay
What: Games run all day at the park, with a barbecue dinner following the event. Announcement of the Queensland Over 60, 65 and 70s teams for 2017 on Sunday
Cost: $65 includes welcome dinner, umpiring costs, barbecue and first-aid provision