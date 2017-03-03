12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Rebecca and Matt Knowles artwork for the 100th centenary for the Urangan Pier.

Saturday

Urangan Pier Centenary

When: 8.30am-4.30pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Full day of free family events, including a historical parade, treasure hunt, markets, prizes and much more

Cost: Free

Death by Chocolate

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: Dress in your finest and enjoy a chocolate fountain, champagne, chocolate creations and live entertainment at the Brolga. A fundraising event for Riding For The Disabled Association Maryborough

Cost: $55 per person

Alli Duggan from Allikats on Kent with the first creation served at the inaugural Death by Chocolate at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough on Saturday. Jocelyn Watts

Tuff Dunga Obstacle Course

When: 8am-2pm

Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads

What: A fundraising event by the Katastrophy Wives team for the 2017 Dunga Derby. The day is packed with obstacle course events. All funds raised go to the Dunga Derby & Rally for A Cause charity

Cost: $30-50, varies depending on obstacle course

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Take a guided walking tour of the iconic port town, with the tour guide dressed in period costume. Explore areas of Maryborough's iconic past. Contact 1800 214 789 for more information

Cost: Free

Howard Country Markets

When: 7am-noon

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard

What: Lots of stalls, plenty of variety at the community markets. Breakfast from 7am-9.30am

Cost: Free

Howard Country Markets - 5 yr old Joel Frazer from Childers test drives this old push mower. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Tinana Old Time Dance

When: 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Dance promotions will host an old-time dance with entertainment by High Noon. All ages welcome

Cost: $10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes

Sunshine State Classic Country Music

When: 12.30pm

Where: Senior Citizen's Hall, Maryborough

What: Classic music at the Alice St Senior Citizen's Hall. Guest artists are the Bauple Fairies. Afternoon tea provided with raffles, lucky door and tombola

Cost: $6

Sunday

Clean Up Australia Day

When: From 8.30am

Where: Eli Creek Rd, Point Vernon (Hervey Bay) and Walker St bushland (Maryborough)

What: Get involved with Clean Up Australia Day with these council-registered sites from 8.30am. More sites and groups are available from the Clean Up Australia Day website.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Centenary Talk and Walk

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Explore the history of the pier with local history gurus John Andersen and George Seymour. Books, pens and photographs also for sale

Cost: Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: The Z-PAC group meets every Sunday at the theatre for a come and try. Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a visit

Cost: Free

Come and Try Outrigging

When: 7.50am

Where: Urangan Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr

What: Come along and try outrigging with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Contact Simon on 0423 680 076 for more information

Cost: Free

Mereana Patara - member of the Australian junior womens squad in outrigging with other team members (L) Deaana Kingi, Georgia Sapiano, Aoife Moller, Katie Emment, Ellie Josephs and Erin Hurst. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

All Weekend

Qld Men's Masters Over 60 Carnival

When: All day Saturday and Sunday

Where: McFie Park, Hervey Bay

What: Games run all day at the park, with a barbecue dinner following the event. Announcement of the Queensland Over 60, 65 and 70s teams for 2017 on Sunday

Cost: $65 includes welcome dinner, umpiring costs, barbecue and first-aid provision