12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

COUNTRY FUN: Joe Franklin from Tiaro in the junior steer ride at the Teebar rodeo last year.

COUNTRY FUN: Joe Franklin from Tiaro in the junior steer ride at the Teebar rodeo last year. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Pier Park markets

WHAT: A community market featuring fresh produce and food stalls, local arts and craft, fashion, toys, flowers, jewellery, wood products, live entertainment and children's activities.

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Urangan Pier Park

COST: Free

Writing workshop

WHAT: Writing workshop with author and academic Dr Jay Ludowyke will teach you how to research, structure, plot and write a book in the narrative non-fiction genre. Participants will need to bring pen and paper or laptop.

WHEN: Saturday 9.30am-3pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Library

COST: Free but bookings essential

Beachside Markets

WHAT: A local market with items such as clothing, flags, gift ideas, jewellery and locally-made goods.

WHEN: 7am-1pm

WHERE: Outside Aquavue along the Esplanade, Torquay

COST: Free

Story time

WHAT: Story-time is a program designed for children under five and their parents or carers. Each 45 minute session consists of singing, rhyming, reading and an age appropriate craft.

WHEN: 10.30am

WHERE: Hervey Bay and Maryborough Libraries

COST: Free

Teebar show

WHAT: The annual Teebar Show and Sports will have a rodeo, campdraft, hall competitions and stalls as well as raffles, food, a licensed bar and night time entertainment. Come along for a great family day out.

WHEN: Saturday, 10am

WHERE: Teebar Hall Rd

COST: Adult $15, aged pension concession $10, school students $5

Tombola

WHAT: The annual Granville Kindy Tombola will have more than 400 prizes to be won. Free afternoon tea provided as well as a bake sale and raffle.

WHEN: Doors open at 11am for a 1pm start

WHERE: Maryborough Central State School

SUNDAY

Nikenbah markets

WHAT: Items for sale include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes and jams and much more.

WHEN: Sunday, 6am to noon

WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd

COST: Free

Craft Destash

WHAT: Come along to support a fundraiser for charity and find all your craft needs in one place. Food and drinks available. All funds raised to support "Team Camerons Way, Car 22” fundraising efforts for Rally for a Cause.

WHEN: Sunday at 9am-1pm

WHERE: Maryborough Community Recreation Centre

COST: Free entry

Annual show

WHAT: The public are welcome to attend the annual Maryborough Hervey Bay Poultry Club show

WHEN: 8.30am - 12pm

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

COST: Free entry

BOTH DAYS

M'boro dance eisteddfod

WHAT: This Dance Eisteddfod has a huge variety of dance styles on offer and is always a great spectacle for our audiences. There are three sessions per day.

WHEN: Both days from 8.30am

WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

COST: Tickets can be purchased at Brolga Theatre box office.

Garage sale

WHAT: The Hervey Bay Mens Shed will be conducting their annual garage sale this weekend. Far too much to itemise, but will include furniture, wood working as well as metal working machinery, tools and toys, eftpos will be available.

WHERE: 28 Aalborg Rd Nikenbah.

WHEN: Saturday 8am till 4pm, and Sunday 8am till 1pm

COST: Free entry

Jets over Fraser Coast

WHAT: The Maryborough Aero Model Club invites the community to get on board and come join the Queensland Turbine Flyers at Jets Over Fraser Coast. This is the clubs yearly turbine powered aircraft event. On average more than 50 models in attendance with their crews. Canteen open everyday/.

WHEN: Both days

WHERE: Maryborough Model Plane Model Club, Boonooroo Rd, Maryborough