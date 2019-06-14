12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
SATURDAY
Pier Park markets
WHAT: A community market featuring fresh produce and food stalls, local arts and craft, fashion, toys, flowers, jewellery, wood products, live entertainment and children's activities.
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Urangan Pier Park
COST: Free
Writing workshop
WHAT: Writing workshop with author and academic Dr Jay Ludowyke will teach you how to research, structure, plot and write a book in the narrative non-fiction genre. Participants will need to bring pen and paper or laptop.
WHEN: Saturday 9.30am-3pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Library
COST: Free but bookings essential
Beachside Markets
WHAT: A local market with items such as clothing, flags, gift ideas, jewellery and locally-made goods.
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Outside Aquavue along the Esplanade, Torquay
COST: Free
Story time
WHAT: Story-time is a program designed for children under five and their parents or carers. Each 45 minute session consists of singing, rhyming, reading and an age appropriate craft.
WHEN: 10.30am
WHERE: Hervey Bay and Maryborough Libraries
COST: Free
Teebar show
WHAT: The annual Teebar Show and Sports will have a rodeo, campdraft, hall competitions and stalls as well as raffles, food, a licensed bar and night time entertainment. Come along for a great family day out.
WHEN: Saturday, 10am
WHERE: Teebar Hall Rd
COST: Adult $15, aged pension concession $10, school students $5
Tombola
WHAT: The annual Granville Kindy Tombola will have more than 400 prizes to be won. Free afternoon tea provided as well as a bake sale and raffle.
WHEN: Doors open at 11am for a 1pm start
WHERE: Maryborough Central State School
SUNDAY
Nikenbah markets
WHAT: Items for sale include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes and jams and much more.
WHEN: Sunday, 6am to noon
WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd
COST: Free
Craft Destash
WHAT: Come along to support a fundraiser for charity and find all your craft needs in one place. Food and drinks available. All funds raised to support "Team Camerons Way, Car 22” fundraising efforts for Rally for a Cause.
WHEN: Sunday at 9am-1pm
WHERE: Maryborough Community Recreation Centre
COST: Free entry
Annual show
WHAT: The public are welcome to attend the annual Maryborough Hervey Bay Poultry Club show
WHEN: 8.30am - 12pm
WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park
COST: Free entry
BOTH DAYS
M'boro dance eisteddfod
WHAT: This Dance Eisteddfod has a huge variety of dance styles on offer and is always a great spectacle for our audiences. There are three sessions per day.
WHEN: Both days from 8.30am
WHERE: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
COST: Tickets can be purchased at Brolga Theatre box office.
Garage sale
WHAT: The Hervey Bay Mens Shed will be conducting their annual garage sale this weekend. Far too much to itemise, but will include furniture, wood working as well as metal working machinery, tools and toys, eftpos will be available.
WHERE: 28 Aalborg Rd Nikenbah.
WHEN: Saturday 8am till 4pm, and Sunday 8am till 1pm
COST: Free entry
Jets over Fraser Coast
WHAT: The Maryborough Aero Model Club invites the community to get on board and come join the Queensland Turbine Flyers at Jets Over Fraser Coast. This is the clubs yearly turbine powered aircraft event. On average more than 50 models in attendance with their crews. Canteen open everyday/.
WHEN: Both days
WHERE: Maryborough Model Plane Model Club, Boonooroo Rd, Maryborough