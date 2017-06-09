12 things to do this weekend on the Coast (June 10-11)

Saturday:
Kickass Obstacle Race
WHEN: 7.30am-3pm
WHERE: Australian Adventure Park
WHAT: More than 30 challenging obstacles in this challenging military style race, including 10km, 5km and 2km challenges.
COST: $105 (10km race), $90 (5km) and $35 (2km, 4-12 years).
Drive-in Movie Night
WHEN: 5pm-10pm
WHERE: Yarrilee State School
WHAT: The Secret Life of Pets will air from 6.30pm at Yarrilee State School. Food, drinks, games and a mini-market until dusk.
COST: $25 per vehicle, or $5 walk-in per person
Friends of the Burrum River
WHEN: 8.30am
WHERE: Paddle starts and finishes on the Toogoom Boat Ramp
WHAT: Participants need to be assembled on the boat ramp by 8.15am. A picnic barbecue lunch will be provided.
COST: $5 per person
Best of the Eagles
WHEN: 8pm
WHERE: Brolga Theatre
WHAT: Tribute concert for one of rock music's greatest bands, right here on the Fraser Coast
COST: Adults $60; concessions $55
Urangan Pier Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan
WHAT: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
COST: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
WHEN: 9am
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
WHAT: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
COST: Free
Parkrun
WHEN: 7am
WHERE: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
WHAT: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au
COST: Free.
Tomorrow:
Victory Village at Riverbend
WHEN: 10am-3pm
WHERE: Lot 1 Riverbend Dr (off Glenbar Rd), Tiaro
WHAT: Medieval Britain and Australian Bush life come together for a day of merriment, with medieval re-enactments, village tours and markets through the day. Contact the Blake family on 0499 343 007 for more information.
COST: Adults and secondary school students $5; primary school students $2
Baby and Children's Handmade Markets
WHEN: 8am-1pm
WHERE: Arts and Crafts Village, 187 Bideford St, Torquay
WHAT: Boutique family market for youngsters on the Fraser Coast.
COST: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
WHEN: 6pm
WHERE: Zephyr St Theatre
WHAT: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
All Weekend:
Maryborough BMX Classic
WHEN: Racing starts 2.30pm Saturday, 10am Sunday
WHERE: BMX grounds near the Maryborough Speedway
WHAT: Riders throughout Queensland will contest in this annual two-day event.
COST: Free entry
Classic Country Music Stampede
WHEN: 9am-10pm (Sat), 9am-9pm (Sun)
WHERE: Maryborough Showground and Equestrian Park
WHAT: Some of Australia's best country music stars will perform over the weekend.
COST: $55 for weekend show, $18.35 per night for camping.