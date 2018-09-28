12 things to do this weekend (September 28-30)

SATURDAY

HERITAGE CITY GUIDED WALKING TOUR

When: Saturday at 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.

What: Learn more about the colourful history of Maryborough with an entertaining guide.

Cost: Free

TORQUAY BEACH FRONT MARKETS

When: Saturday from 8am-1pm.

Where: Opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items and entertainment.

Cost: Free

LAST DAY FOR BOOKFEST

When: Saturday from 8.30am-3pm.

Where: Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.

What: Quota's Bookfest: books from 50cents, remember to bring your own bags.

Cost: Free entry

HALF PRICED BARGAIN AT LE SHOPPE

When: Saturday, September 29 from 8-10.30am.

Where: Neptune St, Baddow - opposite Maryborough Golf Course.

What: Le Shoppe Fair Haven Monthly Sale: Selling bed linen, table cloths, tea towels, etc; a range of glass, china and kitchen items, novels, magazines. Half-price bargains on all pre-loved winter clothing men's and women's all sizes. Half price all styles of bags, shoes and accessories. Funds raised to purchase special items for Fair Haven Retirement Village.

Cost: Free entry.

SUNDAY

MAJESTIC SHOW AND SHINE

When: Sunday, from 10am-2.30pm

Where: City Park, Charles St, Pialba.

What: A show and shine featuring Queensland state van titles. Entries include vans, utes, wagons, sedans and coupes.

Cost: Free for spectators.

PIER FESTIVAL FISHING COMPETITION

When: Sunday, 9am-3pm.

Where: Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

What: A fishing competition and family-fun day including rides, market stalls and prizes.

Cost: $3 for seniors, $1 for juniors.

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, from 6am-noon.

Where: Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.

What: Items for sale at these very popular Markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes and jams.

Cost: Free.

MELSA TRAINS

When: Sunday, from 9am.

Where: Queen's Park, Sussex St, Maryborough.

What: Sunday in the Park with miniature train rides, jumping castle, face painting and food.

Cost: $2 for train rides.

BEST MARKETS FOR A COUNTRY MILE

When: Sunday, September 30, from 7am-1pm.

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough West.

What: Country Markets. Stalls wanted. Come grab a bargain from a huge array of stalls.

Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry into the sanctuary.

BIGGEST CHOIR TO PERFORM

When: Sunday September 30 at 2pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

What: Big Sing 2018: Maryborough Choral Society will from 1.30pm. Pop-up stalls.

Cost: Adults $15, students $12

ALL WEEKEND

ORCHID AND GARDEN SPRING SHOW

When: Saturday from 8am-4pm and Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Where: Xavier Catholic College, 1 Wide Bay Dr, Eli Waters.

What: A massive range of of plants and horticultural goods on display and for sale.

Cost: $5, includes Devonshire tea or coffee.

FISHING OFF FRASER ISLAND

Where: Between Indian Head and Waddy Point, Fraser Island.

What: Ocean fishing

Cost: Free