12 things to do this weekend (September 28-30)
SATURDAY
HERITAGE CITY GUIDED WALKING TOUR
When: Saturday at 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.
What: Learn more about the colourful history of Maryborough with an entertaining guide.
Cost: Free
TORQUAY BEACH FRONT MARKETS
When: Saturday from 8am-1pm.
Where: Opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.
What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items and entertainment.
Cost: Free
LAST DAY FOR BOOKFEST
When: Saturday from 8.30am-3pm.
Where: Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.
What: Quota's Bookfest: books from 50cents, remember to bring your own bags.
Cost: Free entry
HALF PRICED BARGAIN AT LE SHOPPE
When: Saturday, September 29 from 8-10.30am.
Where: Neptune St, Baddow - opposite Maryborough Golf Course.
What: Le Shoppe Fair Haven Monthly Sale: Selling bed linen, table cloths, tea towels, etc; a range of glass, china and kitchen items, novels, magazines. Half-price bargains on all pre-loved winter clothing men's and women's all sizes. Half price all styles of bags, shoes and accessories. Funds raised to purchase special items for Fair Haven Retirement Village.
Cost: Free entry.
SUNDAY
MAJESTIC SHOW AND SHINE
When: Sunday, from 10am-2.30pm
Where: City Park, Charles St, Pialba.
What: A show and shine featuring Queensland state van titles. Entries include vans, utes, wagons, sedans and coupes.
Cost: Free for spectators.
PIER FESTIVAL FISHING COMPETITION
When: Sunday, 9am-3pm.
Where: Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.
What: A fishing competition and family-fun day including rides, market stalls and prizes.
Cost: $3 for seniors, $1 for juniors.
NIKENBAH MARKETS
When: Sunday, from 6am-noon.
Where: Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.
What: Items for sale at these very popular Markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes and jams.
Cost: Free.
MELSA TRAINS
When: Sunday, from 9am.
Where: Queen's Park, Sussex St, Maryborough.
What: Sunday in the Park with miniature train rides, jumping castle, face painting and food.
Cost: $2 for train rides.
BEST MARKETS FOR A COUNTRY MILE
When: Sunday, September 30, from 7am-1pm.
Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough West.
What: Country Markets. Stalls wanted. Come grab a bargain from a huge array of stalls.
Cost: Gold coin donation includes entry into the sanctuary.
BIGGEST CHOIR TO PERFORM
When: Sunday September 30 at 2pm.
Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.
What: Big Sing 2018: Maryborough Choral Society will from 1.30pm. Pop-up stalls.
Cost: Adults $15, students $12
ALL WEEKEND
ORCHID AND GARDEN SPRING SHOW
When: Saturday from 8am-4pm and Sunday from 8am-2pm.
Where: Xavier Catholic College, 1 Wide Bay Dr, Eli Waters.
What: A massive range of of plants and horticultural goods on display and for sale.
Cost: $5, includes Devonshire tea or coffee.
FISHING OFF FRASER ISLAND
Where: Between Indian Head and Waddy Point, Fraser Island.
What: Ocean fishing
Cost: Free