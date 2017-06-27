120 jobs for construction of new Ozcare retirement village

A residential retirement village will be built close to the Hervey Bay Ozcare facility once it is opened in September.

AN EXTRA 120 construction jobs will soon be up for grabs as stage two of the Ozcare project gets underway.

This is on top of the hundreds of jobs already created during the construction of the now complete aged care facility which will open at Kawungan in September.

Woollam Constructions Business Manager John Milton said an additional retirement village will be developed over five stages starting later this year.

"Once the approval process is certified, we'll have about four months of designing of the new facility until construction actually starts,” Mr Milton said.

"We might not be on the ground until December, when the road needed for the area is approved.”

While design plans have not been finalised, the standalone development is expected to include 15 independent living units, a community centre and a sporting facilities that include a bowls green and community centre as part of the first stage of development.

The announcement coincides with the hiring process for the aged care facility's jobs, advertised back in March.

Facility manager Ann Lucy said the final stage was about contacting up to 400 applicants for interviews and shortlisting.

While jobs are still available, Ms Lucy said they were looking to start the first round of group interviews on July 10.

"We're looking at a higher number of jobs now, so about 400 people will be considered for about 140 jobs,” Ms Lucy said.