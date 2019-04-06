Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RELIVING HISTORY: Past Grammars Anniversay Dinner Committee: Ian O'Loughlin, Daniel Beatty, Paul Sanders, Jordan Pedersen and Robin Gilchrist.
RELIVING HISTORY: Past Grammars Anniversay Dinner Committee: Ian O'Loughlin, Daniel Beatty, Paul Sanders, Jordan Pedersen and Robin Gilchrist. Contributed
Cricket

125th year celebration of proud Maryborough cricket club

6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Past Grammars young and old will meet tonight at the Maryborough Cricket Club to celebrate 125 years of the proud Fraser Coast club.

Last Sunday the club won the A grade premiership in the Fraser Coast 40 over competition.

The organising committee have been planning for this evening's event since November last year.

Past Grammars players from years past are coming from as far away as Darwin to join the festivities.

The clubs four living life members will be in attendance along with the 92/93 and 83/84 A grade premiership teams.

The last celebration of this size held by the club was held at William House in their centenary year.

Organising committee member Dan Beatty acknowledged what the celebration means for him.

"This club is a big part of a lot of people's lives,” Beatty said.

"We have generations from families that have and are still playing for the club,” he said.

The club will also name a commemorative team as part of the celebrations.

The celebration starts at 5.30pm with formalities commencing from 6.30pm.

Tickets for the evening are still available and can be purchased on the night from the Maryborough Cricket Club.

Cost of tickets are $35 a single or $65 per couple.

A full wrap up of the evening and photos will appear in the Fraser Coast Chronicle next week.

fc sport fraser coast cricket local sport maryborough past grammars
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    premium_icon Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    News Kristie White's team of new recruits are among lucky locals riding a welcome wave of opportunity as the Coast marks its lowest unemployment rate in 6 years

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    premium_icon Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    Crime Gayndah publican has original bail conditions revoked in court.

    CONTROVERSY: M'boro MP weighs in on electric car project

    premium_icon CONTROVERSY: M'boro MP weighs in on electric car project

    Politics Member for Maryborough weighs in on debate