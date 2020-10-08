$1.2m upgrade at notorious crossing in Coleman’s plan

ROAD AHEAD: (L) Current LNP member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen and LNP election candidate Steve Coleman at the site of a planned pedestrian crossing. Photo: Stuart Fast

LNP candidate for Hervey Bay Steve Coleman has outlined his party’s promise to improve pedestrian safety near a notorious Boat Harbour Drive intersection.

The plan is to build an illuminated pedestrian crossing near the Elizabeth St roundabout outside Urangan Central Shopping Centre.

“We’ve got a lot of elderly people, we’ve got mums with prams, people in wheel chairs, what we need is safe access points from one side of the road to the other,” Mr Coleman said.

Mr Coleman said the project had been on the works wishlist for LNP member Ted Sorensen who has been serving in opposition.

He said he had a firm commitment for the $1.2 million upgrade should the LNP win Government.

Mr Coleman said the project would start, “certainly within our term of government.”

He said there were many more roads that also needed attention in the Hervey Bay electorate.

“There’s many, this is a starting point for me in the Urangan area, but we have other areas that have been neglected that we need to look at as well,” Mr Coleman said.

“Part of my campaign is to negotiate with the LNP to get as much as I can, right here in Hervey Bay.”