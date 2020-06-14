12yo taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

UPDATE: A MAN with a compound leg fracture has been freed from a car on Thuringowa Drive after it crashed into a power pole.

The 50 year old had been stuck in the vehicle for about an hour as emergency services worked to stabilise him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was a "tricky" extraction, but the man was not entrapped.

A 12-year-old boy was also transported to Townsville University Hospital with abdominal injuries.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene just before 6pm.

