13 BREAK-INS: How police found accused Bay thieves

TWO teenagers have been arrested and charged after a spree of break-ins targeting Hervey Bay businesses.

Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch found suspected stolen property and clothing connected to the multiple break-ins during a search of a Urangan St address in Torquay on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison confirmed two 17-year-old males were charged over 13 break-ins, some as far back as August adding to the spree of more than six committed across the long weekend.

Dect Snr Sgt Harbison said security footage of multiple businesses captured masked offenders using screwdrivers and hammers to try and break alarm systems and windows.

"Most of what was stolen were smaller transportable items and cash," he said.

"There was a large amount of damage for low gain.

"We have a full-time property crime squad targeting property offenders and in response to the recent break-ins uniformed, plain-clothed and dog squad patrols were stepped up in the area.

"CCTV is essential in finding those who commit these types of offences and it is something police rely on time and time again."

One teen was arrested and charged with 15 offencesand the second teen was arrested and charged with 14 offences.

At the time of publication the alleged offenders remain in custody.

TARGETED BUSINESSES: