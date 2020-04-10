Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Health

13 new cases amid Easter plea

by Hayden Johnson
10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state's total number to 964.

Health Minister Steven Miles praised the work of residents by remaining at home and limiting the spread rate to 1.5 per cent.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

"All of the sacrifices we are making are working," he said.

It comes as the Government continues to plead with Queenslanders to stay within their own suburbs and forget any plan of non-essential travel this Easter.

As at midnight Queensland Police had issued 289 fines to people breaching the public health laws.

"Don't be one of those people," Mr Miles said.

"We are all doing this for each other."

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as 13 new cases amid Easter plea

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESULTS DECLARED: Seymour claims historic election win

        premium_icon RESULTS DECLARED: Seymour claims historic election win

        News Mayor George Seymour has been officially re-elected

        • 10th Apr 2020 10:09 AM
        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Police urge families to make new memories at home this Easter

        premium_icon Police urge families to make new memories at home this...

        News Police warned people not to be lulled into a false sense of security because of the...

        SWITCHED ON: Bay named one of nation’s top solar postcodes

        premium_icon SWITCHED ON: Bay named one of nation’s top solar postcodes

        News Hervey Bay has been named one of Australia’s top solar capitals for rooftop solar...