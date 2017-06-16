13 things to do on the Coast this weekend (June 17-18)

Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.

SATURDAY

Teebar Campdraft and Rodeo

When: Campdrafting from 6.30am, Rodeo from 10am.

Where: Teebar grounds on Biggenden Rd, 50km west of Maryborough.

What: Full rodeo with a campdraft, ute muster, amusesment rides, live entertainment and displays.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 concessions, $5 high schoolers, $2 primary schoolers, family pass (2 adults, 2 children) $30.

Wide Bay Country Music Club Concert

When: 1pm.

Where: Senior Citizen's Hall, Alice St.

What: Music concert held by the club. Vice president Bob Nauschutz will launch his new CD with popular songs played by him on harmonica. Lucky door prizes, raffles, tombola and afternoon tea included.

Cost: $6 per person.

Micro Bat Talk

When: 10am-1pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

What: Lecture about the importance of micro bats to the community. Plenty to do for the kids.

Cost: Free.

Micro bat box number 100 - Mayor Gerard O'Connell screws the 100th micro bat box to a tree at Dundowran under the watchful eye of environmentalist John Parsons. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Betsy Explores Australia book launch

When: 10.30am.

Where: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

What: Author Diane Pettersson will launch her new book this weekend, with a reading session for children.

Cost: Free.

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free.

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am.

Where: Maryborough City Hall.

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free.

Parkrun

When: 7am.

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade.

What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free.

Inuaugural parkrun at Urangan. Isaac Rossetto comes first in the first parkrun in Hervey Bay. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Adventure Park Country Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads

What: Local stalls on display at the Australian Adventure Park. Fresh produce, crafts, fashion, homemade goods and more.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY

Scavenger Hunt

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Dayman Park, Urangan

What: Scavenger hunt and observation run with a twist in the park on Sunday morning. Prizes and sausage sizzle. All proceeds go towards Relay for Life.

Cost: $2.50 per snag, $2 per drink.

International Yoga Day

When: 8am

Where: Hervey Bay School of Yoga, 54 Torquay Rd, Pialba

What: Students and teachers from all traditions of yoga are invited to a practice sequence this Sunday, led by hatha yoga students.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Race

When: 5-10km walks start 6.15am, 5-10km runs start 7am, kids 2km run starts 7.30am

Where: Anzac Park, Ululah Lagoon

What: Running and walking event with the local group. Morning tea after the race.

Cost: $5 for non-members.

All Weekend

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free