13 things to do on the Coast this weekend (June 17-18)

SATURDAY
Teebar Campdraft and Rodeo
When: Campdrafting from 6.30am, Rodeo from 10am.
Where: Teebar grounds on Biggenden Rd, 50km west of Maryborough.
What: Full rodeo with a campdraft, ute muster, amusesment rides, live entertainment and displays.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 concessions, $5 high schoolers, $2 primary schoolers, family pass (2 adults, 2 children) $30.
Wide Bay Country Music Club Concert
When: 1pm.
Where: Senior Citizen's Hall, Alice St.
What: Music concert held by the club. Vice president Bob Nauschutz will launch his new CD with popular songs played by him on harmonica. Lucky door prizes, raffles, tombola and afternoon tea included.
Cost: $6 per person.
Micro Bat Talk
When: 10am-1pm.
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.
What: Lecture about the importance of micro bats to the community. Plenty to do for the kids.
Cost: Free.
Betsy Explores Australia book launch
When: 10.30am.
Where: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
What: Author Diane Pettersson will launch her new book this weekend, with a reading session for children.
Cost: Free.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan.
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free.
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am.
Where: Maryborough City Hall.
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free.
Parkrun
When: 7am.
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade.
What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au.
Cost: Free.
Adventure Park Country Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads
What: Local stalls on display at the Australian Adventure Park. Fresh produce, crafts, fashion, homemade goods and more.
Cost: Free.
SUNDAY
Scavenger Hunt
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Dayman Park, Urangan
What: Scavenger hunt and observation run with a twist in the park on Sunday morning. Prizes and sausage sizzle. All proceeds go towards Relay for Life.
Cost: $2.50 per snag, $2 per drink.
International Yoga Day
When: 8am
Where: Hervey Bay School of Yoga, 54 Torquay Rd, Pialba
What: Students and teachers from all traditions of yoga are invited to a practice sequence this Sunday, led by hatha yoga students.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Race
When: 5-10km walks start 6.15am, 5-10km runs start 7am, kids 2km run starts 7.30am
Where: Anzac Park, Ululah Lagoon
What: Running and walking event with the local group. Morning tea after the race.
Cost: $5 for non-members.
All Weekend
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free