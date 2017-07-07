21°
13 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 8-9)

Blake Antrobus
| 7th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer raising money for Relay For Life - Charmaine Bailey with children Monique and Samantha get ready for the big day at Seafront Oval.
Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer raising money for Relay For Life - Charmaine Bailey with children Monique and Samantha get ready for the big day at Seafront Oval. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Colourburst challenge

When: Events from 11am

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Colour Run in Hervey Bay with proceeds going to Seafront Oval. You'll be dancing, working out and showered in colour on the run. Day will include charity head shaves, stalls and more.

Cost: $30-55. Spectators can throw colour at participants for $5 a bag.

Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer raising money for Relay For Life - Charmaine Bailey with children Monique,8, and Samantha,17, get ready for the big day at Seafront Oval.
Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer raising money for Relay For Life - Charmaine Bailey with children Monique,8, and Samantha,17, get ready for the big day at Seafront Oval. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball

When: 6pm-late

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: Fraser Coast NAIDOC's masquerade ball. Tickets can be purchased from MAC on 4122 4382 (Maryborough) or Krissie Miller on 4194 0172 (Hervey Bay).

Cost: $100 per person

Kimberley Eekelschot, Jessica Burdon, Tess Matthews, Deirdre Robertson, Mark and Donna Window, and Kelly and Evan Francis enjoy a night out at the 2016 NAIDOC Ball in Maryborough on Saturday.
Kimberley Eekelschot, Jessica Burdon, Tess Matthews, Deirdre Robertson, Mark and Donna Window, and Kelly and Evan Francis enjoy a night out at the 2016 NAIDOC Ball in Maryborough on Saturday. Jocelyn Watts

Everybody Loves Lucy

When: Performances at 2pm and 7.30pm

Where: Z-PAC Theatre

What: Cabaret style show great for audiences young and old. A fitting tribute to Lucille Ball.

Cost: Tickets from $15-$25

Torquay Beachside Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Opposite the Torquay post office

What: Markets held on 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each months. A variety of stalls will be on display. Contact 0409 269 260 for more information.

Cost: Free

Torquay markets, 2014.
Torquay markets, 2014. Valerie Horton

Hot Chilli Cup

When: Doors open 9am

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

What: Hervey Bay's first juniors-only roller derby league at the Showgrounds.

Cost: $5 kids; $7.50 adults; $20 family pass

USC Open Day

When: 10am-1pm

Where: USC Fraser Coast

What: Going to uni is a life-changing choice - USC will make it easier. Stories, tips and advice from students and graduates at panels on the Open Day.

Cost: Free

Tiaro Field Day

When: From 9am

Where: Tiaro Recreation Grounds

What: Farming and lifestyle field day with a great range of food, stalls and entertainment. Experts will answer questions on soil, plant and animal management among other topics.

Cost: Free

Tiaro Field Day in 2015.
Tiaro Field Day in 2015.

Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au

Cost: Free.

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Photography workshop

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Learn how to control your DSLR using manual mode and create your own image at this interactive workshop organised by local photographer Ellen Foulds.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

ZPac celebrated 50 years with Wireless Wit Christmas - 'Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus'.
ZPac celebrated 50 years with Wireless Wit Christmas - 'Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus'. Valerie Horton

Koala Markets

When: 6am-12pm

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan

What: Markets held on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays of each month. Markets include trash and treasure, arts, crafts, cakes and jam.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

