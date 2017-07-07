13 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 8-9)

SATURDAY
Colourburst challenge
When: Events from 11am
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Colour Run in Hervey Bay with proceeds going to Seafront Oval. You'll be dancing, working out and showered in colour on the run. Day will include charity head shaves, stalls and more.
Cost: $30-55. Spectators can throw colour at participants for $5 a bag.
Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball
When: 6pm-late
Where: Hervey Bay RSL
What: Fraser Coast NAIDOC's masquerade ball. Tickets can be purchased from MAC on 4122 4382 (Maryborough) or Krissie Miller on 4194 0172 (Hervey Bay).
Cost: $100 per person
Everybody Loves Lucy
When: Performances at 2pm and 7.30pm
Where: Z-PAC Theatre
What: Cabaret style show great for audiences young and old. A fitting tribute to Lucille Ball.
Cost: Tickets from $15-$25
Torquay Beachside Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Opposite the Torquay post office
What: Markets held on 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each months. A variety of stalls will be on display. Contact 0409 269 260 for more information.
Cost: Free
Hot Chilli Cup
When: Doors open 9am
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park
What: Hervey Bay's first juniors-only roller derby league at the Showgrounds.
Cost: $5 kids; $7.50 adults; $20 family pass
USC Open Day
When: 10am-1pm
Where: USC Fraser Coast
What: Going to uni is a life-changing choice - USC will make it easier. Stories, tips and advice from students and graduates at panels on the Open Day.
Cost: Free
Tiaro Field Day
When: From 9am
Where: Tiaro Recreation Grounds
What: Farming and lifestyle field day with a great range of food, stalls and entertainment. Experts will answer questions on soil, plant and animal management among other topics.
Cost: Free
Parkrun
When: 7am
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade
What: Parkrun held every Saturday morning. It's a 5km run against the clock. Be sure to register on the parkrun website at www.parkrun.com.au
Cost: Free.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Photography workshop
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Learn how to control your DSLR using manual mode and create your own image at this interactive workshop organised by local photographer Ellen Foulds.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Koala Markets
When: 6am-12pm
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan
What: Markets held on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays of each month. Markets include trash and treasure, arts, crafts, cakes and jam.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free