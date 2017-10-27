13 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

Torbanlea Picnic Races

WHEN: Gates open at 9am.

WHERE: Torbanlea Race Track.

WHAT: There will be thoroughbred and quarterhorse races, VIP marquees with catered food, drinks and live entertainment.

Food and licensed bar all day.

The day will also include fashions on the field, a tug-of- war and kids' races.

COST: General admission is $10 at the gate.

TORBANLEA PICNIC RACES: Having some fun at last year's picnic races are Giddy up for "jockeys" George Hedges, left, Richard Czerwonka, Neil Dearne and Ian Penman. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway

WHEN: Gates open at 1pm. Racing starts at 4pm and continues until 10.30pm.

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway, where Gympie Rd meets the Bruce Highway.

WHAT: 115 cars will line up the Heritage City's premier motor-sport destination.

There will be 27 junior racers in the Junior Sedan section of the event.

COST: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

TICKETS: www.maryboroughspeedway.com.au

Halloween Fun

WHEN: 3pm-8pm.

WHERE: Scarness Park.

WHAT: Halloween fun for families with a disco, face painting, workshops, balloon art, costume parades and rides. The perfect event to get you ready for the 'scariest' time of year.

Book Launch

WHEN: From 10am.

WHERE: Mary Ryan Bookstore, Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

WHAT: Read about the new adventures of Betsy in Diane Pettersson's newest book Betsy Explores Africa.

Make sure you check out Diane's crafty puppets.

Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast

WHEN: 5-10.30pm.

WHERE: It's a secret.

WHAT: Having originated in Paris 30 years ago, the event oozes elegance with a white theme and fancy dress code which requires guests to wear only white and bring their own table settings.

The Fraser Coast is hosting its first Diner en Blanc tonight. Danielle and Enzo Andreuzzi, left, Gareth and Jane Davies. Valerie Horton

Brain Cancer Fundraiser

WHEN: From 2pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club

WHAT: Amazing Race to Cure Brain Cancer. After the race enjoy burgers, hot dogs and a presentation of the day's events and prizes for the winners.

COST: $100 per team (up to four in a car).

Sex Please We're 60

WHEN: 7.30pm

WHERE: Z-Pac Theatre, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: Sex Please We're 60 was first produced by Play With Your Food Productions in Hemet, California in 2008.

Since then it has had over 100 productions throughout the US and Canada as well as New Zealand, Australia and India.

COST: Ticket cost varies from $15-$25.

Relay for Life

WHEN: From 3pm

WHERE: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Relay For Life is a fun and moving overnight experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

There will be plenty of fundraising antics, novelty laps and shenanigans throughout the night.

Moving vigils will also be held throughout the beginning of the event.

COST: $40 registration on the day.

Fraser Shores Lifestyle Festival

WHEN: 9am-2pm

WHERE: 58 and 100 Nissen St, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: Find out why Fraser Shores is the ultimate retirement lifestyle.

Experience the facility, new home displays, demos and village tours.

Go in the draw for a chance to win a getaway to Kingfisher Bay Resort valued at over $1000.

CONTACT: 4124 6246 to RSVP.

SUNDAY

Sunday in the Park

WHEN: 9am-1.30pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Maryborough

WHAT: Enjoy a fun day on Sunday at Maryborough's Sunday in the Park.

There will be miniature train rides and The Replica Steam Train.

Enjoy some lunch from Maryborough Excelsior City Band food stall and plenty of entertainment from live and local talent.

Nikenbah Markets

WHEN: 6am-noon

WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah.

WHAT: Spend your Sunday morning checking out these markets. Arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes and jams and much more is on sale at the 227 stalls.

There's even kids rides, raffles and refreshments.

The markets raise funds to care for animals at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge.

COST: Free

CONTACT: Anne 0400 734 699.

Koala Markets

WHEN: 6am-noon.

WHERE: Koala Grounds, Urangan.

WHAT: Check out what 250 stalls have to offer at the markets this Sunday.

Some of the items are bound to surprise you.

COST: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Offshore Superboat Championships

WHEN: Pole position shootout 12-1pm Saturday, street parade of boats from 3.30pm.

Race 1 at 11am Sunday, race two at 1pm.

WHERE: Pit area, Urangan Public Boat Ramp.

WHAT: Hear the roar of the superboats in Hervey Bay when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships.

It's an event which is sure to make your heart race.