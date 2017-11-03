WHAT'S ON: Your weekend guide for the Fraser Coast

INFLATABLE FUN: Thomas McCarroll, 7, cools off from the Summer heat at an Inflatable Fun Day.

SATURDAY

South Sea Islander Family Fun Day

WHEN: From 9.00am

WHERE: Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough

WHAT: Celebrate 150 years of Australian South Sea Islanders. Bring your own chairs or picnic rugs. Enjoy live music, good, miniature train rides and cultural dances and displays.

Skate Park re-opening

WHEN: noon-4pm

WHERE: ANZAC Skate Park, Alice St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Celebrate the Skate Park re-opening with skate workshops, BBQ lunch, giveaways, music and more.

Fraser Shores annual craft fair

WHEN: 8.30am-2pm.

WHERE: Fraser Shores 2, Nissen St, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: Handmade arts and crafts from residents of Fraser Shores 1 and 2. Enjoy a free sausage sizzle.

COST: $2 entry fee.

Hervey Bay Parkrun

WHEN: Each Saturday from 7am.

WHERE: Lion Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

WHAT: Start your Saturday with a 5km run through the Bay.

COST: Free entry but participants must register before the first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Pier Park Markets

WHEN: Each Saturday from 9am-1pm.

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan.

WHAT: Browse ample stores including fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Bunnings Kids

WHEN: Each Saturday from 10-11am.

WHERE: Cnr of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: The workshops include canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime or hula hoop. Spaces limited and bookings are essential.

COST: Free.

Inflatable Days

WHEN: Each Saturday from 11am-2.30pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

WHAT: With the weather warming up, spending a Saturday in the water is the perfect activity.

COST: $2 plus pool entry.

Monster Tombola

WHEN: From 12.30pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Community Centre, Pialba.

WHAT: With lucky door prizes and morning tea provided, head to the Community Centre for some Tombola fun.

COST: Tickets start from $2.50.

CONTACT: Heather 4124 8250.

2 Cheese Workshops

WHEN: 9.30am-12.30pm.

WHERE: Urangan Community Hall, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: If you've always wanted to learn how to make cheese, now is your chance. Two three-hour workshops on how to make brie and feta will be hosted.

COST: $70 plus a small ticketing fee.

Largest Drum Circle in the World

WHEN: 3.30-5pm

WHERE: Scarness Park.

WHAT: An event held around the world to promote "Peace and Global Unity". BYO chair.

COST: Free.

SUNDAY

Hervey Bay High School swap meet and car show

WHEN: 6am-1pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay High School, Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

WHAT: Bring your car parts, collectables, antiques, books, clothing, household items, furniture and more to the school's major fundraiser.

COST: Public entry $2.

BOOKINGS: Kylie 0407746073 or email kylieacko@yahoo.com.au.

Sunday Riverside

WHEN: All day.

WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music. The day includes giant lawn games and family friendly, fun activities.

COST: Free.

A family enjoys the band playing at Sunday Riverside on the lawn of the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough. Photo Contributed Contributed

Nikenbah Markets

WHEN: 6am-noon

WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah.

WHAT: These markets host 227 stalls with kids rides, refreshments and more.

CONTACT: hbar@gmail.com.