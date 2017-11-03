WHAT'S ON: Your weekend guide for the Fraser Coast

SATURDAY
South Sea Islander Family Fun Day
WHEN: From 9.00am
WHERE: Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough
WHAT: Celebrate 150 years of Australian South Sea Islanders. Bring your own chairs or picnic rugs. Enjoy live music, good, miniature train rides and cultural dances and displays.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENTS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>
Skate Park re-opening
WHEN: noon-4pm
WHERE: ANZAC Skate Park, Alice St, Maryborough.
WHAT: Celebrate the Skate Park re-opening with skate workshops, BBQ lunch, giveaways, music and more.
Fraser Shores annual craft fair
WHEN: 8.30am-2pm.
WHERE: Fraser Shores 2, Nissen St, Hervey Bay.
WHAT: Handmade arts and crafts from residents of Fraser Shores 1 and 2. Enjoy a free sausage sizzle.
COST: $2 entry fee.
Hervey Bay Parkrun
WHEN: Each Saturday from 7am.
WHERE: Lion Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.
WHAT: Start your Saturday with a 5km run through the Bay.
COST: Free entry but participants must register before the first run at www.parkrun.com.au.
Pier Park Markets
WHEN: Each Saturday from 9am-1pm.
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan.
WHAT: Browse ample stores including fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.
Bunnings Kids
WHEN: Each Saturday from 10-11am.
WHERE: Cnr of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St, Hervey Bay.
WHAT: The workshops include canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime or hula hoop. Spaces limited and bookings are essential.
COST: Free.
Inflatable Days
WHEN: Each Saturday from 11am-2.30pm.
WHERE: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.
WHAT: With the weather warming up, spending a Saturday in the water is the perfect activity.
COST: $2 plus pool entry.
Monster Tombola
WHEN: From 12.30pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Community Centre, Pialba.
WHAT: With lucky door prizes and morning tea provided, head to the Community Centre for some Tombola fun.
COST: Tickets start from $2.50.
CONTACT: Heather 4124 8250.
2 Cheese Workshops
WHEN: 9.30am-12.30pm.
WHERE: Urangan Community Hall, Hervey Bay.
WHAT: If you've always wanted to learn how to make cheese, now is your chance. Two three-hour workshops on how to make brie and feta will be hosted.
COST: $70 plus a small ticketing fee.
Largest Drum Circle in the World
WHEN: 3.30-5pm
WHERE: Scarness Park.
WHAT: An event held around the world to promote "Peace and Global Unity". BYO chair.
COST: Free.
SUNDAY
Hervey Bay High School swap meet and car show
WHEN: 6am-1pm.
WHERE: Hervey Bay High School, Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
WHAT: Bring your car parts, collectables, antiques, books, clothing, household items, furniture and more to the school's major fundraiser.
COST: Public entry $2.
BOOKINGS: Kylie 0407746073 or email kylieacko@yahoo.com.au.
Sunday Riverside
WHEN: All day.
WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker St, Maryborough.
WHAT: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music. The day includes giant lawn games and family friendly, fun activities.
COST: Free.
Nikenbah Markets
WHEN: 6am-noon
WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah.
WHAT: These markets host 227 stalls with kids rides, refreshments and more.
CONTACT: hbar@gmail.com.