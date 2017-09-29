13 things to do this weekend

Lilly Keller, Tiani Rowsell, Kya Rowsell and Noah Keller at WetSide Water Park on Friday.

SATURDAY

Star Dust Drama Academy

When: 9am - 12.45pm

What: Touch up on your acting skills with Star Dust Drama Academy and take part in performance classes appropriate for all ages and experience levels.

Where: Pialba Memorial Hall, Hervey Bay.

Contact: 0474098873.

Create your own Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet

When: 10am - 11.30am

What: Get crafty and create your own Gemstone Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet.

Where: Dundowran Beach, Hervey Bay.

Cost: $20 per person. Bookings required.

Camp Quality fundraiser

When: 11.30am - 4.30pm

What: Camp Quality Escarpade (Ghostbusters team) Tombola are raising money to support children and their families dealing with cancer.

Where: Adelaide Street, Maryborough.

Fraser Coast Chorus concert

When: 2pm - 4pm

What: Enjoy a musical journey as members from all corners of the community come together to sing beautiful music.

Where: Totness Street, Torquay, Hervey Bay.

Cost: $10 per person.

Tipples and Tales evening

When: 2.30pm - 5pm

What: Enjoy delicious platters, ports, liqueurs and good company as the Gauger reminisces the Bond Store's old days.

Where: Bond Store, Wharf Street, Maryborough.

Cost: $30 per person.

Bookings: Call 4190 5722.

Maryborough Masters Games- Darts

When: From 9am

What: Stand out of the way but keep a close eyes on these darts players as they compete in the Maryborough Masters Games.

Where: Maryborough Dart Hall, Quarry Court.

Cost: Free to watch.

Contact: Nikki 0484122510.

Maryborough Masters Games - Soccer

When: 11.30am - 5.30pm.

What: Experience the atmosphere as keen soccer players take on the Maryborough Masters Games.

Where: Federation Park, Banana Street, Granville.

Cost: Free to watch.

Contact: Tennielle Rowell 0457557341.

SUNDAY

Art in the Park

When: 8am-2pm

What: Spend a day in the park listening to live music, enjoy a tasty sausage sizzle and do some shopping at market stalls along the Esplanade.

Where: Scarness Park

Cost: Free entry

Sunday Riverside

When: 3pm - 6pm.

What: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and take in the free live

Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker Street, Maryborough.

Maryborough Masters Games - Croquet

When: From 9am

What: Get in the croquet spirit and follow the Maryborough Masters Games.

Where: Point Lookout Club North Street, Maryborough.

Cost: Free to watch.

Contact: Wayne Lusk 4121 4577.

Outrigging

When: From 7.50am.

What: Come and give outrigging a try for a Sunday of fun.

Where: Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan Harbour.

Contact: Vanessa 0434468595.

Bunnings Kids Art Workshops

When: 10am-11am

What: Keep the kids busy with free workshops which include canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.

Where: Corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Main Street, Hervey Bay.

Bookings are essential.

ALL WEEKEND

Wetside Water Park

When: 10am to 5pm

What: Wetside Water Park Hervey Bay will be a popular spot to hang out at over the holidays especially with the weather starting to warm up.

Where: Junction of Main Street and the Esplanade, Pialba

Cost: Free