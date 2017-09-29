13 things to do this weekend

SATURDAY
Star Dust Drama Academy
When: 9am - 12.45pm
What: Touch up on your acting skills with Star Dust Drama Academy and take part in performance classes appropriate for all ages and experience levels.
Where: Pialba Memorial Hall, Hervey Bay.
Contact: 0474098873.
Create your own Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet
When: 10am - 11.30am
What: Get crafty and create your own Gemstone Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet.
Where: Dundowran Beach, Hervey Bay.
Cost: $20 per person. Bookings required.
Camp Quality fundraiser
When: 11.30am - 4.30pm
What: Camp Quality Escarpade (Ghostbusters team) Tombola are raising money to support children and their families dealing with cancer.
Where: Adelaide Street, Maryborough.
Fraser Coast Chorus concert
When: 2pm - 4pm
What: Enjoy a musical journey as members from all corners of the community come together to sing beautiful music.
Where: Totness Street, Torquay, Hervey Bay.
Cost: $10 per person.
Tipples and Tales evening
When: 2.30pm - 5pm
What: Enjoy delicious platters, ports, liqueurs and good company as the Gauger reminisces the Bond Store's old days.
Where: Bond Store, Wharf Street, Maryborough.
Cost: $30 per person.
Bookings: Call 4190 5722.
Maryborough Masters Games- Darts
When: From 9am
What: Stand out of the way but keep a close eyes on these darts players as they compete in the Maryborough Masters Games.
Where: Maryborough Dart Hall, Quarry Court.
Cost: Free to watch.
Contact: Nikki 0484122510.
Maryborough Masters Games - Soccer
When: 11.30am - 5.30pm.
What: Experience the atmosphere as keen soccer players take on the Maryborough Masters Games.
Where: Federation Park, Banana Street, Granville.
Cost: Free to watch.
Contact: Tennielle Rowell 0457557341.
SUNDAY
Art in the Park
When: 8am-2pm
What: Spend a day in the park listening to live music, enjoy a tasty sausage sizzle and do some shopping at market stalls along the Esplanade.
Where: Scarness Park
Cost: Free entry
Sunday Riverside
When: 3pm - 6pm.
What: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and take in the free live
Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker Street, Maryborough.
Maryborough Masters Games - Croquet
When: From 9am
What: Get in the croquet spirit and follow the Maryborough Masters Games.
Where: Point Lookout Club North Street, Maryborough.
Cost: Free to watch.
Contact: Wayne Lusk 4121 4577.
Outrigging
When: From 7.50am.
What: Come and give outrigging a try for a Sunday of fun.
Where: Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan Harbour.
Contact: Vanessa 0434468595.
Bunnings Kids Art Workshops
When: 10am-11am
What: Keep the kids busy with free workshops which include canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.
Where: Corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Main Street, Hervey Bay.
Bookings are essential.
ALL WEEKEND
Wetside Water Park
When: 10am to 5pm
What: Wetside Water Park Hervey Bay will be a popular spot to hang out at over the holidays especially with the weather starting to warm up.
Where: Junction of Main Street and the Esplanade, Pialba
Cost: Free