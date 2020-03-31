$130b boost: Do you qualify for JobKeeper cash?

THE Morrison Government's $130 billion jobs package has been praised for its breadth and depth but some pockets of workers will miss out and only qualify for lower relief payments.

Casual employed for less than 12 months, anyone who lost their job before March 1 and workers let go from a business that does not apply for the JobKeeper payment will not be eligible for the $1500 a fortnight payment.

Instead, they will have to apply through Services Australia for the JobSeeker payment and coronavirus supplement to get $1124.50 per fortnight.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus told ABC Radio she was still working through the details of the package but was worried about casuals who had been employed for less than 12 months missing out.

People are seen queueing outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast on March 23. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"We've got to make sure that people like them are covered and people that have been working less than a year," she said.

"It's got to be a wage subsidy for all. So that's something hopefully that can be tweaked to make sure that we pick up everyone who is affected."

Ms McManus said she believed workers in the gig-economy such as Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders would be covered under provisions for sole traders and contract workers.

Business Council of Australia chief executive officer Jennifer Westacott said praise for the breadth and depth of the package had been virtually universal and it was an "absolute hope-giver to all of Australia".

She also welcomed the inclusion of mega businesses with annual turnovers of more than $1 billion but agreed they should have to meet the higher threshold of a 50 per cent downturn to qualify.

"If you have these big companies go over, you will see mass job losses and these are the companies of course that have got to be there to get the economy going again," she said.

JobKeeper Payment - who misses out: individuals

Anyone who lost their job before March 1

Employees let go after March 1 if their employer does not take them back on or does not register for the program

Employees let go from businesses that have not suffered a 30 per cent downturn due to the coronavirus

Casual employees who had been with their employer for less than a year

What do I do if I miss out - JobSeeker payment: individuals

Register with Services Australia for the JobSeeker payment and the coronavirus supplement ($1124.50 per fortnight)

JobKeeper Payment - who misses out: business

If turnover has not dropped more than 30 per cent since the coronavirus and total annual turnover is less than $1 billion

If turnover has not dropped more than 50 per cent since the coronavirus and total annual turnover is more than $1 billion

Businesses subject to the major bank levy

What do I do if I miss out - JobSeeker payment: business

Go to https://treasury.gov.au/coronavirus/businesses to see a range of support packages for businesses

Originally published as $130b boost: Do you qualify for JobKeeper cash?