$138m capital works spend to create jobs: mayor

Large and small infrastructure projects will benefit the Fraser Coast, mayor George Seymour says.

A $138 MILLION capital works spend will “help create jobs and keep people in jobs”.

This was the message from Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour as he delivered the council’s $359 million 2020/21 budget.

Cr Seymour outlined a range of projects which would be included in the capital works expenditure this year.

“From pools to playgrounds, to footpaths, roads and better drainage, Fraser Coast residents will see changes that improve their local communities as a result of this budget,” Cr Seymour said.

“There are larger projects like a $3 million upgrade of Adelaide Street in Maryborough and $3.4 million for work on the Howard Sewage Treatment Plant, through to smaller projects such as $160,000 for two new dog off-leash parks and $100,000 for public toilets at Aldershot.

“It’s all about stimulating our local economy and maintaining the unique lifestyle we all love and enjoy here on the Fraser Coast.”

In his opening address at yesterday’s budget meeting, Cr Seymour listed specific projects that would be included:

$3 million to upgrade Adelaide St in Maryborough

$720,000 to upgrade Wedge St in Urraween

$550,000 to upgrade River Rd in Tinana

$400,000 for CCTV camera systems

$500,000 for works on the Musket Flat Rd

$500,000 to upgrade Abbott Rd at Glenwood

$250,000 for new public toilets on K’gari (Fraser Island)

$250,000 to replace a bridge on Nahrung Rd at Doongul

$3.4 million for work on the Howard Sewage Treatment Plant

$1.3 million for a new sewage pumping station at Eli Waters

$1.6 million to replace water meters throughout the region

Key highlights of the council’s 2020/21 capital works budget include: