$1.3M boost to save Fraser Coast legal centre

THE Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has received relief with its funding situation, with a $1.3 million boost announced for the legal centre by the State Government.

The funding is part of $51.3 million in state and commonwealth funding for 36 community legal assistance services through Queensland, announced by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath on Monday.

Ms D'Ath said the new funding would help the centre provide legal services for vulnerable people in the community.

"The Palaszczuk Government is now covering 60% of the costs of providing these vital services. These centres need funding certainty to continue to do their valuable work,” she said.

Staff at the Taylor St Community Legal Centre - a program managed by the Neighbourhood Centre - feared cuts and increased waiting lists if the Federal Government scaled back funding from community legal centres across Queensland.