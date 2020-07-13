$1.3m roads upgrade starts today

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour on the site where a new footpath will be built opposite Urangan Point State School.

A MAJOR overhaul of the region’s road and footpaths starts today.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour announced $1.3 million worth of roadworks and footpath projects would take place throughout the next two months, making journeys safer and smoother.

“The council is responsible for about 2700km of roads and footpaths throughout the region, and about a third of our capital works budget is allocated to maintaining and improving roads, footpaths, bridges and drainage,” he said.

The bulk of the cost will go towards replacing the pavement in Citrus Dr and Averial Cl, Dundowran.

A total of $965,000, funded by the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program, will go towards the upgrade, with the council carrying out the work.

It is anticipated work will be done by November, weather permitting.

In a separate project, a 1.3m wide concrete footpath will be built along the southern side of Miller St, opposite Urangan Point State School, between Herbert and Pulgul streets in Hervey Bay.

The project will cost $105,000, partly funded through the State Government’s Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

The council will complete the work on the project, which was identified as part of its Walk and Cycle Strategy.

Work should be finished by September.

Meanwhile, the next stage of the Main St-Chapel Rd-Maggs Hill Rd roundabout starts today.

It is anticipated that the $93,000 project, awarded to Wide Bay Energy to install underground conduit and electrical components, will be finished by the end of July, weather permitting.

Once the underground conduit has been installed, Ergon Energy will complete the installation of the electrical components for the roundabout.

There will be minimal impact on traffic movements through the intersection while the project is completed.

A project to replace the kerb, channel and pavement in Hutchins St, between Grosvenor and William streets, Maryborough, is due to start on Monday, July 20.

The $140,000 project is a part of the council’s annual maintenance program and is due for completion in September, weather permitting.