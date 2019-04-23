14 calls for help in Easter beach boggings

EASTER MONDAY: Another 4WD becomes victim to the high tide at Mudlo Rocks.

EASTER MONDAY: Another 4WD becomes victim to the high tide at Mudlo Rocks. Rainbow Beach Towing and Assist

ANOTHER vehicle became bogged, this time at Mudlo Rocks on Sunday night, prompting the Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist to retrieve the vehicle yesterday afternoon.

After a busy Easter weekend, around 14 vehicles from Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island had to be retrieved, but compared to previous years, wasn't out of the ordinary.

The 4wd ute became bogged at Mudlo Rocks on Sunday night. It was towed yesterday afternoon. Rainbow Beach Roadside Assist

"It was a quieter Easter than usual. We found that most of the vehicles that had to be retrieved experienced mechanical faults rather than just driver error," Business Owner Carolyn Elder said.

The 4WD Ford Ranger became bogged on Sunday night when the driver decided to access Mudlo Rocks while in mid-tide.

Mrs Elder praised police for shutting down the beach access from Noosa North Shore while it was a full moon and high tide.

A Toyota ute is bogged in the mudflats at Tin Can Bay on April 4. Rainbow Beach Towing Assist

"I think it was the first time police have actually shut down the beach access as it was too dangerous for 4WDers to cross. As a result, we saw less people needing rescued which was a good thing," she said.

"I think you always have some people who are hooligans and will try and cross the beach when they shouldn't, but the majority of our missions were not human error as such, but moreso mechanical faults.

"You get people who understand it's a national park. They know the sand dunes need to be protected and they shouldn't ruin it, and that during high tide, they shouldn't risk crossing the beach otherwise they can be bogged."

In a separate incident, a driver was caught out when his four wheel drive was stuck in soft sand soft on Teewah Beach on Sunday. His four-wheel-drive vehicle rolled while negotiating the beach at North Shore.

A driver in a new looking Prado is the latest victim of soft sand and big drop offs on Teewah beach.

Another driver was caught out when his four-wheel-drive rolled an erosion bank at Teewah on Thursday.

Photos of the incident posted to I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page showed the Holden Jackeroo on its roof at the popular Easter camping destination.

Passing motorists stopped to see if the occupants of the vehicle were okay.

I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page posted photos of a car roll over along the beach at Teewah over the Easter break. I got bogged at Inskip Point

Mrs Elder said it was important that people don't take "unnecessary risks" when on the beach.

"It's important for people to know if they are stuck, they can give us a call and we can help them. Some people try and recover themselves, but a phone call to us, can help ensure your vehicle is rescued instead of washed away," she said.