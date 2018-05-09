14 drug drivers charged over long weekend

About 13 of the drivers charged were from Hervey Bay, while one was from Maryborough.

A TOTAL of 14 drivers were charged with drug driving over the long weekend in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Police from the the Roadside Drug Testing Unit and the Road Policing Command conducted static and mobile patrols across the region from May 4-6.

All those charged will appear in Maryborough and Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in July.

It comes a few days after police charged a 49-year-old Torquay man with drink driving after he allegedly crashed his car through a barrier and rolled on the Esplanade on May 5.

The man allegedly had a BAC of 0.251 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 13.