14 events to keep you busy this weekend

SATURDAY
COLOUR RUN/TOUGH MUDDER
WHEN: 1-5.30pm.
WHAT: Dial A Home Doctor/Marcus' Legacy Colour Run/Tough Mudder 2017. Come an enjoy a fun afternoon covered in colour and mud as you run a 4.5km track. Free children activities and live music.
WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds, Kent St.
COST: $20.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
WHEN: 3-7pm.
WHAT: Enjoy free activities and rides and don't miss Santa when he visits at 6pm.
WHERE: 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads.
COST: Free.
EXHIBITION OF CHRISTMAS TREES
WHEN: 3-5pm - Thursday December 21.
WHAT: Enjoy the official opening of Creative Christmas Trees- A special festive exhibition of Christmas Trees.
WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.
COST: Free.
CAROLS
WHEN: 6-11.30pm.
WHAT: Enjoy carols in the village and get into the Christmas spirit.
WHERE: 13 Zephyr St, Scarness, Hervey Bay.
STORIES BY NIGHT
WHEN: 6pm-11.30pm.
WHAT: Listen in on these stories by night.
WHERE: Bond Store, Wharf St, Maryborough.
COST: $15 per person, child (6-17) $5.
BOOK: Call 41905722.
HERVEY BAY PARKRUN
WHEN: From 7am.
WHAT: Take part in the 5km run and test your endurance.
WHERE: Lion Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.
COST: Free entry but register online before your first run at parkrun.com.au.
PIER PARK MARKETS
WHEN: 7am-1pm.
WHAT: Browse the diverse stalls selling goods including fresh fruit and vegetables.
WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan.
INFLATABLE DAYS
WHEN: 11am-2pm.
WHAT: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre hosts this fun Saturday water activity for children.
COST: $2 plus pool entry.
Each child must conduct a swimming assessment prior.
SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
WHEN: 4.30-7.30pm.
WHAT: Bayside Christmas Concert and Family Festival. Plenty of activities including a jumping castle.
WHERE: 18 Neils St, Pialba, Hervey Bay.
COST: Free. Food will be for sale.
TOY RUN
WHEN: 7am-3pm.
WHAT: Join in on the Independent Riders Fraser Coast's fourth annual fundraiser to raise funds and help make Christmas a little brighter for children.
WHERE: From Westside Tavern, Tinana to The Miners Arms, Torbanlea.
CONTACT: Michael 0409575284, Mark 0450940169 or Julie 0417215978.
COST: Gold coin donation.
NIKENBAH MARKETS
WHEN: 6am-noon.
WHAT: These popular markets host 227 stalls with kids' rides, refreshments, dog wash and more.
WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah.
CONTACT: hbar@gmail.com.
ALL WEEKEND
BASKETBALL CARNIVAL
WHEN: Saturday 9am-7.30pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.
WHAT: The Hurricane's compete in the final Central Basketball Carnival of the year.
WHERE: Hervey Bay PCYC.
BOWLS TOURNAMENT
WHEN: From 9am Saturday and Sunday.
WHAT: Watch as 16 teams play competitive bowls and fight to win $10,000 prize money.
WHERE: Urangan Bowls Club.
COST: Free to watch.
BUNNINGS KIDS
WHEN: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10-11am
WHAT: Children's workshops including canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime or hula hoop.
WHERE: Cnr Boat Harbour Dr and Main St, Hervey Bay.