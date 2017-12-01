14 events to keep you busy this weekend

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - members of Bay Riders from Hervey Bay.

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - members of Bay Riders from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

COLOUR RUN/TOUGH MUDDER

WHEN: 1-5.30pm.

WHAT: Dial A Home Doctor/Marcus' Legacy Colour Run/Tough Mudder 2017. Come an enjoy a fun afternoon covered in colour and mud as you run a 4.5km track. Free children activities and live music.

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds, Kent St.

COST: $20.

Colour run at Maryborough Showgrounds - the Mud Rats colour up. Alistair Brightman

CHRISTMAS PARTY

WHEN: 3-7pm.

WHAT: Enjoy free activities and rides and don't miss Santa when he visits at 6pm.

WHERE: 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads.

COST: Free.

EXHIBITION OF CHRISTMAS TREES

WHEN: 3-5pm - Thursday December 21.

WHAT: Enjoy the official opening of Creative Christmas Trees- A special festive exhibition of Christmas Trees.

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.

COST: Free.

CAROLS

WHEN: 6-11.30pm.

WHAT: Enjoy carols in the village and get into the Christmas spirit.

WHERE: 13 Zephyr St, Scarness, Hervey Bay.

Carols in the Village at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum - (L) Michaela and William Whittemore and Olivia Webber pose for a photo on the old railway station. Alistair Brightman

STORIES BY NIGHT

WHEN: 6pm-11.30pm.

WHAT: Listen in on these stories by night.

WHERE: Bond Store, Wharf St, Maryborough.

COST: $15 per person, child (6-17) $5.

BOOK: Call 41905722.

HERVEY BAY PARKRUN

WHEN: From 7am.

WHAT: Take part in the 5km run and test your endurance.

WHERE: Lion Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

COST: Free entry but register online before your first run at parkrun.com.au.

Inuaugural parkrun at Urangan.And they are off!Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

PIER PARK MARKETS

WHEN: 7am-1pm.

WHAT: Browse the diverse stalls selling goods including fresh fruit and vegetables.

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan.

INFLATABLE DAYS

WHEN: 11am-2pm.

WHAT: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre hosts this fun Saturday water activity for children.

COST: $2 plus pool entry.

Each child must conduct a swimming assessment prior.

SUNDAY

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

WHEN: 4.30-7.30pm.

WHAT: Bayside Christmas Concert and Family Festival. Plenty of activities including a jumping castle.

WHERE: 18 Neils St, Pialba, Hervey Bay.

COST: Free. Food will be for sale.

TOY RUN

WHEN: 7am-3pm.

WHAT: Join in on the Independent Riders Fraser Coast's fourth annual fundraiser to raise funds and help make Christmas a little brighter for children.

WHERE: From Westside Tavern, Tinana to The Miners Arms, Torbanlea.

CONTACT: Michael 0409575284, Mark 0450940169 or Julie 0417215978.

COST: Gold coin donation.

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - Stacey Browan from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

NIKENBAH MARKETS

WHEN: 6am-noon.

WHAT: These popular markets host 227 stalls with kids' rides, refreshments, dog wash and more.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah.

CONTACT: hbar@gmail.com.

ALL WEEKEND

BASKETBALL CARNIVAL

WHEN: Saturday 9am-7.30pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.

WHAT: The Hurricane's compete in the final Central Basketball Carnival of the year.

WHERE: Hervey Bay PCYC.

BOWLS TOURNAMENT

WHEN: From 9am Saturday and Sunday.

WHAT: Watch as 16 teams play competitive bowls and fight to win $10,000 prize money.

WHERE: Urangan Bowls Club.

COST: Free to watch.

BUNNINGS KIDS

WHEN: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10-11am

WHAT: Children's workshops including canvas art, woodwork and make your own slime or hula hoop.

WHERE: Cnr Boat Harbour Dr and Main St, Hervey Bay.