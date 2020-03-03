$14 million emergency department officially opens

MARYBOROUGH Hospital has officially opened its new emergency department following a $14.37 million upgrade funded by the State Government.

The department has expanded the number of beds from 17 to 24, including six acute bays, seven fast track bays, two resuscitation bays and seven Clinical Decision Unit beds.

The hospital has also received a facelift, with an update facade and a more accessible emergency department with paths from Neptune and Walker streets.

Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine Emeka Nwufoh said the new department was great and he was thankful to the State Government.

Dr Nwufoh said the new emergency layout had more space and more beds, and emergency waiting times had dropped.

He said it was difficult to navigate the old department, but now “it’s easier to get to patients quicker,” and “easier for nurses to initiate treatment”.

Dr Nwufoh said feedback from staff and patients was positive and patients appreciated the attention Maryborough had received.

Emergency patient Glen Hastie said the new department was more comfortable, a lot cleaner and more efficient than the previous facility.

Mr Hastie said the upgrade was “really important for the people of Maryborough”.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a wonderful day for the city, saying the new department had restored health services to the “top level”.

Mr Saunders said surrounding areas such as Tiaro, Poona, Maaroom, Boonooroo, Howard and Torbanlea could access to the facility.

He said the department was the result of the government and community working together to deliver better health care.