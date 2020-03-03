Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Emergency Department unveiling - (L) Garry Houston, Dr Neeraj Shrestha and Dr Emeka Nwufoh. Photo: Cody Fox
Maryborough Emergency Department unveiling - (L) Garry Houston, Dr Neeraj Shrestha and Dr Emeka Nwufoh. Photo: Cody Fox
News

$14 million emergency department officially opens

Stuart Fast
3rd Mar 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH Hospital has officially opened its new emergency department following a $14.37 million upgrade funded by the State Government.

The department has expanded the number of beds from 17 to 24, including six acute bays, seven fast track bays, two resuscitation bays and seven Clinical Decision Unit beds.

The hospital has also received a facelift, with an update facade and a more accessible emergency department with paths from Neptune and Walker streets.

Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine Emeka Nwufoh said the new department was great and he was thankful to the State Government.

Dr Nwufoh said the new emergency layout had more space and more beds, and emergency waiting times had dropped.

He said it was difficult to navigate the old department, but now “it’s easier to get to patients quicker,” and “easier for nurses to initiate treatment”.

Dr Nwufoh said feedback from staff and patients was positive and patients appreciated the attention Maryborough had received.

Emergency patient Glen Hastie said the new department was more comfortable, a lot cleaner and more efficient than the previous facility.

Mr Hastie said the upgrade was “really important for the people of Maryborough”.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a wonderful day for the city, saying the new department had restored health services to the “top level”.

Mr Saunders said surrounding areas such as Tiaro, Poona, Maaroom, Boonooroo, Howard and Torbanlea could access to the facility.

He said the department was the result of the government and community working together to deliver better health care.

Maryborough Emergency Department unveiling - Inside the new development. Photo: Cody Fox
Maryborough Emergency Department unveiling - Inside the new development. Photo: Cody Fox
maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Tree falls on car after Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Tree falls on car after Bruce Hwy crash

        Breaking One person is trapped in the vehicle

        • 3rd Mar 2020 3:07 PM
        UPDATE: Mayor welcomes upcoming election contest

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mayor welcomes upcoming election contest

        News It had appeared George Seymour would run unopposed

        • 3rd Mar 2020 2:50 PM
        • 1 dialadriver
        FISHING: Get to know Bay waters on popular cruise

        premium_icon FISHING: Get to know Bay waters on popular cruise

        News Head out to the Hardie Artificial Reef and local fishing spots.

        Pitt hits back at card critics who claim trial causes shame

        premium_icon Pitt hits back at card critics who claim trial causes shame

        News The claims were made after new research was released