Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
News

14 people escape injury in two car crash

by Donna Jones
30th Sep 2018 4:31 PM

THERE were no serious injuries recorded in a two vehicle collision that involved 14 patients at Rainbow Beach this afternoon.

The accident occurred on Inskip Avenue at Rainbow Beach just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman was unable to confirm the types of vehicles involved in the accident but speculated that because of the number of patients involved, one was more than likely a mini-bus, SUV or people mover.

None of the patients required transport to hospital and the QAS spokesman described any injuries sustained as being "soft-tissue" or bruising.

car accicent gympie region qas rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    premium_icon From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    News Both locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the celebrations.

    Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    premium_icon Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    News The athletes are here to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup.

    Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    premium_icon Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    News Multiple firefighter crews were on scene.

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News It's like Boxing Day sales ... but for books.

    Local Partners