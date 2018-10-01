14 people escape injury in two car crash

THERE were no serious injuries recorded in a two vehicle collision that involved 14 patients at Rainbow Beach this afternoon.

The accident occurred on Inskip Avenue at Rainbow Beach just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman was unable to confirm the types of vehicles involved in the accident but speculated that because of the number of patients involved, one was more than likely a mini-bus, SUV or people mover.

None of the patients required transport to hospital and the QAS spokesman described any injuries sustained as being "soft-tissue" or bruising.