DO YOU recognise any of these people?

Fraser Coast police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the region dating back to May.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here or you see them, do not approach them, police warn.

Contact Fraser Coast police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Note: The CCTV image could show a suspect or a witness to the offence.

1.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday June 12 2020 at approximately 2:05PM.

2.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday June 24 2020 at approximately 2:30PM.

3.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Saturday February 29 2020 at approximately 4:49PM.

4.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday June 19 2020 at approximately 4:41PM.

5.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday April 10 2020 at approximately 4:45PM.

6.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday June 19 2020 at approximately 4:41PM.

7.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday June 13 2020 at approximately 12:54PM.

8.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday June 11 2020 at approximately 11:30AM.

9.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday May 18 2020 at approximately 12:45PM.

10.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday May 18 2020 at approximately 12:45PM.

11.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday March 29 2020 at approximately 4:30PM.

12.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Friday April 3 2020 at approximately 12:00PM.

13.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday May 3 2020 at approximately 12:19PM.

14.