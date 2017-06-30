14 Fraser Coast events to check out this weekend (July 1-2)

Geraldine Cameron from Toowoomba with her granddaughter Lyla from Bundaberg at last year's Poppins in the Park festival.

Saturday

Poppins in the Park

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Portside Heritage Precinct, Maryborough

What: Maryborough's riverside parks come to life with exciting parades, nanny races, markets and creative activities for the kids. This Saturday will be the final event of the Mary Poppins festival.

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay 70s/80s Annual Reunion

When: 1pm-10pm

Where: Hervey Bay Hotel

What: A big reunion for those who lived in the Bay during the 70s and 80s. A band has been put together for some nightly entertainment.

Cost: Free entry

Burlesque at the Bayswater

When: 5pm-late

Where: Bayswater Hotel

What: Kryptonite presents When You Wish Upon a Star at the Bayswater Hotel this weekend. Disney-themed party.

Cost: Free entry

The Bayswater Hotel. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Guy McLean Horsemanship Spectacular

When: 4pm-8.30pm

Where: Susan River Homestead, Noble Rd, Hervey Bay

What: Renowned horseman Guy McLean will show his unique style of horsemanship during a two-hour performance this Saturday. Barbecue and refreshments available. Gates open 4pm for a 6pm start

Cost: Adults $35; children (5-14yrs) $20; family (2 adults+2 children) $100, children under five enter free.

Ever wondered how Guy McLean has an unheard of bond with horses? You can come to watch and enjoy Guy at the Homestead on 1st July 2017.

Belly Dance Concert

When: 5.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

What: Second annual Hafla (concert) hosted by the Nefertiti Dance club. Doors open 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start. Family friendly event with belly dancers from across the state.

Cost: Adults $15; children (12yrs and under) $7; performers $10.

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay Parkrun

When: 7am

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade

What: A 5km run along the Esplanade every weekend - its you against the clock.

Be sure to register the night before you run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Join the group for a post parkrun coffee afterwards.

Cost: Free entry

Sunday

Christmas in July

When: 2pm-8.30pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Dial A Home Doctor brings another family fun day for the community at Seafront Oval, with free rides, face painting, fireworks and food for the community.

Cost: Free entry

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

A seal on Round Island. Contributed

Annual Bird Sale

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: The Hervey Bay Bird Club will host their annual bird sale this Sunday. A wide variety of avians will be available for purchase from across Qld and NSW, along with cages, bird toys and other wares.

Cost: $2 entry. Under 12s free.

NAIDOC church services

When: 8.30am-10am, 10am-12pm

Where: Details below

What: Church services for NAIDOC week;

Bayside Christian Church (8.30am-10am), 18 Neils St, Hervey Bay;

Church of Reconciliation, Scrub Hill Rd, Nikenbah (10am-12pm).

Cost: Free entry

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm. Licensed bar available. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry

All Weekend

Heritage City Quilt and Craft Extravaganza

When: 9am-3pm over Saturday and Sunday

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: An exciting weekend of craft hosted annually by the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise. Crafters and quilt suppliers from across south-east Queensland journey to the city for two days of demonstrations and workshops.

Cost: $5 entry.

quilting show featuring guest quilter Tracy Sims workshops. Over 20 exhibitors and displays of quilts from through out the region. Supporting Pyjama Foundation.

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free