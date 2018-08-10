14 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Aug 11-12)
SATURDAY
Kite Karnival
When: From Noon-4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Fraser Lions Park near the Urangan Pier
What: Massive kites from New Zealand of all shapes, sizes, and creatures will take to the sky creating a dazzling display. The kites will be flown by two Kiwi professionals. The Fraser Coast Kite Karnival and Coast Pop Up Sunset Pier Party is part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival. Members of the public are welcome to bring their own kites to fly. Between 11am-3pm, people will be able to participate in the Create Your Kite sessions.
Cost: Free entry
Tiaro markets
When: 7am-noon
Where: Tiaro Memorial Hall at Mayne St, Tiaro
What: Tiaro Community Markets hosted by the Tiaro District Community Centre. All stallholders are welcome, with sites inside and outside. Food and drinks available including brekkie burgers. This market will also incorporate the Tiaro's Art and Craft Exhibition. Make a day and visit the town's shops. Phone Gail 41292237 or 0408782200
Cost: Free entry
Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels
Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be a family fun day with aircraft, car and motorcycle displays.
The Warbirds of Aerotec Qld in Toowoomba will do adventure flights.
Maryborough Ford Car Club President Greg Walters said the car show was open to all makes and models including vintage, classic, hotrod, show cars, bikes, tractors and trucks.
"Anything on wheels or machinery is welcome to display," Mr Walters said.
The day will feature market stalls, food and refreshments, historical displays, stationary engines and kids' entertainment.
The Flying Doctor and Angel Flight will be on hand and Rotary will help with catering. The Maryborough Aviation committee will have a display in the hangar.
The public will judge the vehicles with winners receiving trophies.
For more information, call Geaeme McManus on 0457363011 or Greg Walters on 0478414549.
When: Saturday from 9am
Where: Maryborough Airport
Cost: Car Show entry is $5. Donation to support Angel Flight
Old time dance
When: From 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Road
What: Old time dance hosted by Relay For Life with entertainment by High Noon and Lloyd Lack as MC. There will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, raffle and delicious supper. Everyone welcome for a great night of dancing
Cost: $10, includes home made supper
Horticulture meeting
When: From 1.30pm
Where: 19 Brooke Court, Oakhurst
What: Maryborough Horticultural Society will hold its monthly meeting. Guests and new members are welcome. Take your own chair and mug plus some afternoon tea to share. For more information, phone 41233623
Cost: Free entry with a plate to share
Shell Questacon Science Circus
When: 10am-3pm
Where: Maryborough Park Showgrounds
What: Spin yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus. Visitors of all ages can enjoy more than 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.
Cost: Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children and concession holders, $18 for a family pass, and free for children under 5.
The main pavilion will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits today when the Science Circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town for an exhibition of its "pop-up" science centre.
Wildlife Sanctuary animals visit
When: 10am
Where: Discovery Sphere at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
What: The folks from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will visit with dingoes and reptiles.
Cost: Free. For more information call 41974206.
TOMORROW
Seafood Festival
For chef Carolyn Brummell, local seafood doesn't just look better it tastes better too.
Working as a local chef for 15 years, the Seaside Cafe owner is a big supporter of the industry and will be among the 10,000-plus people expected at tomorrow's Hervey Bay Seafood Festival. She hopes the festival will remind everyone of the quality catch here and the importance of choosing local over imported.
"I have worked in places that only buy cheap imported seafood and you can always tell the difference," Carolyn said
"As you cook it you can see it just doesn't look or smell the same."
Like many esplanade chefs, she said cooking local ingredients was an important aspect of her restaurant in Torquay.
"We are always using as much local as we can," Carolyn said "Local looks better, tastes better and it makes a big difference."
In recent years, fishing bans in some scallops zones impacted the supply of the iconic Hervey Bay seafood dish to some high-end restaurants in other states. Carolyn said this was even more reason to continue to showcase fresh Fraser Coast seafood like the scallop this weekend.
"All over the world people know Hervey Bay scallops for their taste," she said.
"It's so important for us to use them here when they are so available."
When: Sunday, 10am-4pm
Where: Fisherman's Park, Urangan
Cost: $5 for adults, free for those aged under 18
Charity golf day
When: 8.30am start
Where: Hervey Bay Golf Club
What: Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee Charity Golf Day.
Cost: $200 per team for a three person ambrose.
Reiki open day
When: From 9am
Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre, 22 Charles Street, Pialba.
What: Join reiki and energy healing practitioners at their open day. This is an opportunity for the general public to experience the benefits of a reiki treatment. Sessions are about 30 minutes.
Cost: Free. Donations are appreciated to assist with this voluntary community service meeting and its ongoing financial commitments.
For more information phone Wendy on 0447782486.
Belly dancing
When: 1pm
Where: CWA Hall 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.
What: Join Sandy from Shiraz Bellydance for a class. Activate your mind, body and spirit with tribal-style belly dance.
Cost: $15 for a casual class or $90 for a seven class pass.
For more information, visit shirazbellydance.com.au.
Cool Country open day
When: From 11am
Where: Senior Citizens Hall at Totness St, Torquay.
What: Join Cool Country Hervey Bay for an open day. Featuring guest artist Fred Troughton, who will perform.
Cost: $5, free entry for children. Call Jenny for more information on 0427150015.
Koala markets
When: 6am-noon
Where: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan
What: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.
Cost: Free entry. For more information, call 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.
Country, Rock and Blues sessions
When: The night starts at 6pm.
Where: Z-Pac Theatre at Zephyr St, Scarness.
What: THE Z-Pac Country, Rock and Blues Club holds a practice and performance night each Sunday.
Cost: Entry is free for Z-Pac members, $5 for non-members, children under 15 free.
ALL WEEKEND
Arts and crafts festival
When: Doors open 9am-3pm both days.
Where: Hervey Bay RSL
What: The Festival of Arts and Crafts is an annual event, and includes 20 stalls featuring a wide variety of hand-crafted items for sale.
Cost: Entry is free.