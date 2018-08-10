14 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Aug 11-12)

UP IN THE AIR: The Fraser Coast Kite Karnival will be held today.

SATURDAY

Kite Karnival

When: From Noon-4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Fraser Lions Park near the Urangan Pier

What: Massive kites from New Zealand of all shapes, sizes, and creatures will take to the sky creating a dazzling display. The kites will be flown by two Kiwi professionals. The Fraser Coast Kite Karnival and Coast Pop Up Sunset Pier Party is part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival. Members of the public are welcome to bring their own kites to fly. Between 11am-3pm, people will be able to participate in the Create Your Kite sessions.

Cost: Free entry

Tiaro markets

When: 7am-noon

Where: Tiaro Memorial Hall at Mayne St, Tiaro

What: Tiaro Community Markets hosted by the Tiaro District Community Centre. All stallholders are welcome, with sites inside and outside. Food and drinks available including brekkie burgers. This market will also incorporate the Tiaro's Art and Craft Exhibition. Make a day and visit the town's shops. Phone Gail 41292237 or 0408782200

Cost: Free entry

Independent Riders Fraser Coast Julie and Ed Bellert with Maryborough Ford Car Club Greg Walters and Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels co-ordinator Karin Middleton will hold what they are saying will be the biggest car show of the year. boni holmes

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be a family fun day with aircraft, car and motorcycle displays.

The Warbirds of Aerotec Qld in Toowoomba will do adventure flights.

Maryborough Ford Car Club President Greg Walters said the car show was open to all makes and models including vintage, classic, hotrod, show cars, bikes, tractors and trucks.

"Anything on wheels or machinery is welcome to display," Mr Walters said.

The day will feature market stalls, food and refreshments, historical displays, stationary engines and kids' entertainment.

The Flying Doctor and Angel Flight will be on hand and Rotary will help with catering. The Maryborough Aviation committee will have a display in the hangar.

The public will judge the vehicles with winners receiving trophies.

For more information, call Geaeme McManus on 0457363011 or Greg Walters on 0478414549.

When: Saturday from 9am

Where: Maryborough Airport

Cost: Car Show entry is $5. Donation to support Angel Flight

Old time dance

When: From 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Road

What: Old time dance hosted by Relay For Life with entertainment by High Noon and Lloyd Lack as MC. There will be the usual novelty events, lucky door, raffle and delicious supper. Everyone welcome for a great night of dancing

Cost: $10, includes home made supper

Horticulture meeting

When: From 1.30pm

Where: 19 Brooke Court, Oakhurst

What: Maryborough Horticultural Society will hold its monthly meeting. Guests and new members are welcome. Take your own chair and mug plus some afternoon tea to share. For more information, phone 41233623

Cost: Free entry with a plate to share

Questacon visit to St. Mary's College - presenter Shelley Foster. Alistair Brightman

Shell Questacon Science Circus

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Maryborough Park Showgrounds

What: Spin yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus. Visitors of all ages can enjoy more than 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.

Cost: Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children and concession holders, $18 for a family pass, and free for children under 5.

The main pavilion will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits today when the Science Circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town for an exhibition of its "pop-up" science centre.

Wildlife Sanctuary animals visit

When: 10am

Where: Discovery Sphere at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

What: The folks from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will visit with dingoes and reptiles.

Cost: Free. For more information call 41974206.

TOMORROW

SEAFOOD BONANZA: Kaylee Harvey shows off the delicious seafood on offer at this weekend's Seafood Festival. Blake Antrobus

Seafood Festival

For chef Carolyn Brummell, local seafood doesn't just look better it tastes better too.

Working as a local chef for 15 years, the Seaside Cafe owner is a big supporter of the industry and will be among the 10,000-plus people expected at tomorrow's Hervey Bay Seafood Festival. She hopes the festival will remind everyone of the quality catch here and the importance of choosing local over imported.

"I have worked in places that only buy cheap imported seafood and you can always tell the difference," Carolyn said

"As you cook it you can see it just doesn't look or smell the same."

Like many esplanade chefs, she said cooking local ingredients was an important aspect of her restaurant in Torquay.

"We are always using as much local as we can," Carolyn said "Local looks better, tastes better and it makes a big difference."

In recent years, fishing bans in some scallops zones impacted the supply of the iconic Hervey Bay seafood dish to some high-end restaurants in other states. Carolyn said this was even more reason to continue to showcase fresh Fraser Coast seafood like the scallop this weekend.

"All over the world people know Hervey Bay scallops for their taste," she said.

"It's so important for us to use them here when they are so available."

When: Sunday, 10am-4pm

Where: Fisherman's Park, Urangan

Cost: $5 for adults, free for those aged under 18

Charity golf day

When: 8.30am start

Where: Hervey Bay Golf Club

What: Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee Charity Golf Day.

Cost: $200 per team for a three person ambrose.

Reiki open day

When: From 9am

Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre, 22 Charles Street, Pialba.

What: Join reiki and energy healing practitioners at their open day. This is an opportunity for the general public to experience the benefits of a reiki treatment. Sessions are about 30 minutes.

Cost: Free. Donations are appreciated to assist with this voluntary community service meeting and its ongoing financial commitments.

For more information phone Wendy on 0447782486.

Belly dancing

When: 1pm

Where: CWA Hall 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.

What: Join Sandy from Shiraz Bellydance for a class. Activate your mind, body and spirit with tribal-style belly dance.

Cost: $15 for a casual class or $90 for a seven class pass.

For more information, visit shirazbellydance.com.au.

Cool Country open day

When: From 11am

Where: Senior Citizens Hall at Totness St, Torquay.

What: Join Cool Country Hervey Bay for an open day. Featuring guest artist Fred Troughton, who will perform.

Cost: $5, free entry for children. Call Jenny for more information on 0427150015.

Koala markets

When: 6am-noon

Where: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan

What: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

Cost: Free entry. For more information, call 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Country, Rock and Blues sessions

When: The night starts at 6pm.

Where: Z-Pac Theatre at Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: THE Z-Pac Country, Rock and Blues Club holds a practice and performance night each Sunday.

Cost: Entry is free for Z-Pac members, $5 for non-members, children under 15 free.

ALL WEEKEND

Arts and crafts festival

When: Doors open 9am-3pm both days.

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: The Festival of Arts and Crafts is an annual event, and includes 20 stalls featuring a wide variety of hand-crafted items for sale.

Cost: Entry is free.