14-year-old living every weekend hacker’s dream

14-year-old Jake Riley has qualified for the 2019 NSW Golf Open at Twin Creeks Golf & Country Club, Luddenham. Picture: Brett Costello

JAKE Riley has always been the youngest in the field.

The 14-year-old from Newcastle will become the second youngest player ever to tee off in the NSW Open Golf Championship today at Twin Creeks

It's an incredible - but unsurprising - feat for the kid who ran around Toronto Golf Course for years as a toddler.

"Dad would pick me up from preschool hours early on a Friday afternoon, Mum wasn't too happy about it," Riley said.

"But he'd take me out on his cart while he played with his mates. Eventually I hit a ball and the addiction started from there."

The teen, who plays off a plus-one handicap, secured his place in the $400,000 tournament last week, chipping in at the 18th hole in a qualifying event at Liverpool Golf Club.

"I've been playing pretty well this year, so I thought why not give it a crack," Riley said.

Jake Riley, 14, from Newcastle, is the second-youngest player ever to play in the NSW Golf Open at Twin Creeks. Picture: Brett Costello

"I had about six, maybe seven metres, I knew I had to land it just on, and it rolled straight in.

"It was a nervous wait, but when it was official, I was super happy and excited."

Adding to the pressure of being the youngest competitor, the Toronto High School Student will have to tee off against his coach and former PGA Tour champion Nathan Green.

"When I found out Jake had qualified, I joked that I was going to pull out, because he'll be unbearable if he beats me" the former world no.77 said.

Jake Riley will compete against his coach, Nathan Green. Picture: Brett Costello

While Green expects the NSW Open to mentally and physically challenge Riley, he believes his protege will rise to the occasion.

"Jake has grown a foot this year so he's hitting the ball almost equal to most of the people out on field this week, and he's only 14," Green said.

"He's only 14 and he's got confidence, good imagination with his short game, he loves to play, and he just keeps getting better,"

"He's playing the group behind me tomorrow so I'll definitely be keeping an eye on him."

Green admitted that Riley has a challenging run, with a first-round tee off against Lincoln Tighe.

"He's got a good group, Lincoln can be pretty daunting as he's the longest hitter out here," he said.

Riley, however, plans to keep things simple.

"I've just got to try and play golf, and not over complicate it … and if I don't think Nathan will be too angry if I beat him" the teen said.