BREAKING: 1400 jobs to go from Telstra across Australia

A GIANT axe is hanging over the heads of Telstra with the telco giant expected to cut up to 1400 jobs across the country.

Every division in Telstra is likely to be affected, according to media reports.

This is not the major round of job cuts rolled out by Telstra, which is understood to have cut more than 1000 jobs between June and December last year.

The company is informing affected employees today and is expected to meet with unions tomorrow to discuss the job losses.

Telstra is expected to announce further details this afternoon, including where the jobs are located and what sectors of the business the employees work.

Telstra has more than 32,00 full-time staff and the company has made no secret about its need to restructure its workforce.