$145k upgrade: Safer access to be delivered by local company

Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Jade Wellings look forward to seeing work on the new carpark and concrete walkway at Petersen Park starting soon.

A new carpark and concrete walkway for a popular Craignish park will be delivered in four weeks by a local construction company through a $145,000 Fraser Coast Regional Council project.

Councillor Jade Wellings said Craignish was one of the fastest growing areas in the region and

Petersen Park was well used by residents.

"Petersen Park is becoming more popular since the makeover in mid-2020," she said.

"That makeover included a new shade cover over the playground, lighting and electrical upgrades, improvements to the picnic shelter and an upgrade of the BMX track."

The project announced on Thursday, which was identified as part of the Parks Infrastructure and Enhancement Plan or Peterson Park, will provide safer access to the park.

It allows for the construction of a new carpark on the Petersen Road park territory between the existing effluent disposal area and basketball court.

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour said parks were essential for healthy and active communities.

Works will include earthworks, installation of new pavement material, kerb installation works, stormwater and subsoil drainage works, bitumen/asphalt surfacing, a new concrete walkway, pavement marking and reinstatement works.

"The park has so much potential and so much open space, and I'm delighted that council is taking steps to improve safety," Cr Wellings said.

Work is scheduled to start on January 18 and finish on February 15, weather permitting.