MEATY MONEY: (L) Darren Olsen and Karren Kuss from My Butcher: The Healthy Choice, have been supporting Dunga Derby with meat tray raffles since April. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

$14k boost: Why big-hearted butcher’s meat trays are worth it

Stuart Fast
9th Oct 2020 3:00 AM
FOR butcher Darren Olsen, supporting Dunga Derby is a heartwarming way to give back to the local community.

Mr Olsen is the owner of My Butcher: The Healthy Choice at Stocklands Hervey Bay and the business has raised $14,000 for the charity since April.

Mr Olsen said he heard Dunga Derby had difficulty in fundraising this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to raffle $50 meat trays every week to support the cause.

He said when the pandemic hit, the business looked for ways to support the community which had supported the butcher through the crisis.

“Dunga Derby was our first choice,” he said.

“One of the reasons I like Dunga Derby is that it supports the local community, everything goes into the community rather than anything else,” Mr Olsen said.

“Its fantastic, I’m really stoked about it, I didn’t realise we'd get that much response out of it and all the customers have been fantastic as well.

“I was surprised by what a simple meat tray could raise … I didn’t realise how much response we’d get out of it.”

“Next year we’re actually entering our own car, we want to get involved with that as well and we’ll continue again with the meat trays,” Mr Olsen said.

Mr Olsen also congratulated the other Fraser Coast businesses which supported Dunga Derby this year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

