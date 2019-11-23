Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

14yo girl arrested after bungled carjacking attempt

by Angelica Snowden
23rd Nov 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a female driver and trying to steal her car.

The victim told police that she was allegedly approached by the teenager after she parked her car outside an apartment building in Collingwood about midnight on Friday night.

The alleged carjacker grabbed the victim's keys and got into her car but couldn't start it.

The victim then fought back, retrieving her keys from the teen who then fled along Stanley St.

Police patrolled the area and found the teenager hiding under a car on Wellington St.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand as a result of the bungled carjacking.

The teen was interviewed by police in relation aggravated carjacking, assault and weapon offences.

She is expected to appear at a children's court later this morning.

angelica.snowden@news.com.au

More Stories

carjacking teenage crime teenager arrested

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns for falling apprenticeship numbers

        premium_icon Concerns for falling apprenticeship numbers

        News Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm has slammed the federal government over a 27 per cent drop in the number of apprentices in the Hinkler electorate.

        Woman forced to break law or live in pain, court hears

        premium_icon Woman forced to break law or live in pain, court hears

        News She grew a marijuana crop to manage her suffering

        COURT: Paranoid bus attack on teen for using phone

        premium_icon COURT: Paranoid bus attack on teen for using phone

        News The attack was slammed by Judge Nathan Jarro

        Clubs await native title claim outcome

        premium_icon Clubs await native title claim outcome

        News THE long-term future of the Fraser Coast Shooting Complex is in doubt after the...