$1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Budget focuses on regional jobs as well as building a strong economy.

FRASER Coast schools are set to benefit from a $1.5million boost as part of today's State Budget, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has revealed.



"This Budget will deliver upgrades to St Helens State School's multi-purpose court and Maryborough Central's playground," Mr Saunders told the Chronicle.



"More than $900,000 has been set aside for maintenance and minor works, ensuring our state schools are great schools in the year ahead."



Another $1.5 million will be spent on health grants to provide dementia respite, mental health and Royal Queensland Bush Children services while another $7.35 million will go for road upgrades that include Poona Rd and Maaroom Rd intersections and Biggenden Rd and Royle St intersections.



The Maryborough Aviation Museum Association will receive a $20,000 grant to develop a sustainable museum complex at Maryborough Airport.

"Our community has an abundance of stories to share about RAAF Base Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.

"The museum will create a unique visitor experience and I thank the volunteers who have championed this project."

Treasurer Jackie Trad said the Government's budget backed local jobs and put in place a clear economic plan for the future that backed regional Queensland jobs.

"In this Budget - in the face of slowing national economic conditions - we make the choice to back Queensland jobs and invest in our regions," Ms Trad said.

"Since 2015, we've invested $29 billion in infrastructure outside Greater Brisbane.

"That's almost 70 per cent of our entire capital spend invested in strengthening regional economies.

"As a direct result of our job generating infrastructure investment the gap between unemployment in the regions and SEQ is narrowing.

"And in the past year alone regional Queensland jobs are being created twice as fast as the population is growing."