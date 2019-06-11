Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Budget focuses on regional jobs as well as building a strong economy.
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Budget focuses on regional jobs as well as building a strong economy.
News

$1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast schools are set to benefit from a $1.5million boost as part of today's State Budget, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has revealed.

"This Budget will deliver upgrades to St Helens State School's multi-purpose court and Maryborough Central's playground," Mr Saunders told the Chronicle.

"More than $900,000 has been set aside for maintenance and minor works, ensuring our state schools are great schools in the year ahead."

Another $1.5 million will be spent on health grants to provide dementia respite, mental health and Royal Queensland Bush Children services while another $7.35 million will go for road upgrades that include Poona Rd and Maaroom Rd intersections and Biggenden Rd and Royle St intersections.

The Maryborough Aviation Museum Association will receive a $20,000 grant to develop a sustainable museum complex at Maryborough Airport.

"Our community has an abundance of stories to share about RAAF Base Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.

"The museum will create a unique visitor experience and I thank the volunteers who have championed this project."

Treasurer Jackie Trad said the Government's budget backed local jobs and put in place a clear economic plan for the future that backed regional Queensland jobs.

"In this Budget - in the face of slowing national economic conditions - we make the choice to back Queensland jobs and invest in our regions," Ms Trad said.

"Since 2015, we've invested $29 billion in infrastructure outside Greater Brisbane.

"That's almost 70 per cent of our entire capital spend invested in strengthening regional economies.

"As a direct result of our job generating infrastructure investment the gap between unemployment in the regions and SEQ is narrowing.

"And in the past year alone regional Queensland jobs are being created twice as fast as the population is growing."

bruce saunders fcbudget fcpolitics maryborough queensland budget 2019 state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The simple task of walking the family's dogs inspired a genius concept which earned two Maryborough students a trip to Telstra's tech headquarters

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:07 AM
    'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    premium_icon 'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    News The State Govt has previously locked horns over the Regional Deal

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    EVENT: In for the ride of a lifetime at Teebar rodeo

    premium_icon EVENT: In for the ride of a lifetime at Teebar rodeo

    News As always the event will be action packed.

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Don't be fazed by controlled blazes across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Don't be fazed by controlled blazes across Fraser Coast

    News Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads.

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM