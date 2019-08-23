Menu
The Evelop Airlines flight was on its way to Spain from Mauritius when the turbulence struck.
Travel

15 seconds of hell thanks to flyers’ mistakes

by Michael Hollan
23rd Aug 2019 10:21 AM

PASSENGERS on a recent flight from Mauritius to Madrid were reportedly thrown from their seats when their plane briefly plummeted from the sky in a moment of terror that lasted just 15 seconds.

The aircraft apparently hit a pocket of turbulence that caused it to quickly drop about 90 metres, Fox News reported.

Fourteen people were reportedly injured, although none of them were serious.

The incident occurred on a flight operated by Spanish carrier Evelop Airlines on Tuesday, Channel News Asia reported.

 

Afterwards, the plane landed safely at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport, its original destination, where several passengers and crew members were reportedly treated for injuries.

According to reports, 11 passengers and three crew members sustained injuries from the dramatic drop.

An employee for the airline told Channel News Asia the passengers had ignored the seatbelt warning, which had been activated before the turbulence hit the plane.

The Straits Times reported the aircraft hit a pocket of "clear air turbulence," which occurs in calm-looking skies. The episode reportedly lasted for 15 seconds, during which the flight dropped about 91m.

 

A person who claims to have been on the Evelop flight told the news outlet the plane "plunged like when you are at a fairground attraction".

"We saw many passengers fly literally over the seats, some hit the ceiling, others the seats beside them," the passenger said.

Another passenger said the incident sent people "flying towards the ceiling and floating in the air, like you see in the movies," according to CNA.com. "We all thought we were going to die."

Evelop Airlines did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

